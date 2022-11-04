​His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance (MoF), yesterday met with Mr. Ali Al-Eyd, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV Consultations’ Mission Chief, to discuss the UAE’s economic and financial developments. The meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Finance (MoF)’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, comes as part of the IMF’s annual consultations to discuss the UAE’s economic and financial performance.

A number of officials and specialists from MoF and the IMF attended the meeting.

During the meeting, His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori praised the efforts made by the IMF to assess the financial and economic performance of member states. H.E. also stressed the importance of continuing the annual consultations that MoF conducts with the IMF regarding the economic and financial performance of the UAE.



"The Ministry of Finance is keen to make the most of the IMF’s experts’ recommendations regarding the UAE’s financial policies, and to move forward in improving government financial work mechanisms in line with the best international standards."



Both parties discussed the fiscal performance and financial operations in 2022, the progress made on UAE-wide fiscal framework, and fiscal coordination between MoF and the UAE’s seven emirates. They also deliberated the recent updates on the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council’s mandates, as well as the macro fiscal policies of the country. That, in addition to debt and issuance plans, corporate tax (CT), general revenues and expenditures, financial data, energy and green finance, among other topics of common interest.



Article IV Consultations’ Mission will hold a series of meetings with the rest of the concerned authorities in the country, from 1 to 15 November 2022.