Dubai: The Ministry of Finance has signed a strategic agreement with Lulu Hypermarket in a significant step to improve the efficiency of the government's digital procurement system. This partnership will enable federal entities to access a wide range of catalogue products at competitive prices through the digital procurement platform.

Held today in Dubai, the signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Mr. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International.

The agreement aims to provide federal entities with a wide range of high-quality products that meet their operational needs. Federal entities using the digital procurement platform will also benefit from exclusive discounts, contributing to enhanced public spending efficiency and achieving better value for money.

Expanding the supplier network

This collaboration demonstrates a mutual commitment to achieving the highest levels of efficiency in government resource management. The agreement facilitates procurement processes by enabling federal entities to digitally navigate to the supplier’s page through the platform, thereby enhancing transparency and ensuring faster execution of procurement operations.

Additionally, the agreement will support the Ministry of Finance’s efforts to expand the network of approved suppliers within the digital procurement system, making it easier to access a diverse range of goods at competitive prices and under flexible supply terms.

Smart system

HE Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, stated: “This strategic agreement is part of the Ministry of Finance’s ongoing efforts to develop and enhance the efficiency of the government procurement system, in line with the federal government’s vision for more flexible and sustainable business models. Through this partnership, we aim to provide diverse, high-quality options that meet the needs of federal entities while promoting transparency and competitiveness.”

He added: “This collaboration with LuLu Group represents an important step in the Ministry’s efforts to expand its network of partnerships with the private sector and to strengthen its role as a key partner in the UAE’s economic development. It also reflects our commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions that enhance spending efficiency, ensure continuity of supply, and support the government’s vision for a smart, integrated, and sustainable financial system.”

Mr. Yusuff Ali said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance under this strategic agreement, which represents an important step towards strengthening public-private partnerships and contributing to the development of the UAE’s federal digital procurement system. By providing high-quality products through the federal catalogue at competitive prices, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government’s vision of achieving efficiency and sustainability in resource management. The launch of the 'Punch Out' feature between the digital procurement platform and LuLu Group’s website marks a qualitative leap in the integration of e-procurement processes. We look forward to continuing this fruitful cooperation for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Electronic integration

On the sidelines of the agreement signing, the Ministry of Finance launched the new “Punch Out” digital navigation feature, linking the digital procurement platform with LuLu Group’s e-commerce platform. This feature is one of the latest digital advancements introduced to the platform.

The "Punch Out" enables users from federal entities to directly navigate to the supplier’s e-commerce platform via the digital procurement system, select products, submit orders, and complete the procurement process smoothly and efficiently.

LuLu Hypermarket is among the first suppliers to activate the “Punch Out” feature, demonstrating the ongoing expansion of the digital platform’s integration with top local suppliers.

The digital procurement platform is one of the most prominent initiatives in the digital transformation of the federal government’s operational ecosystem. It enables federal entities to carry out procurement processes digitally within a unified and transparent environment, contributing to improved and simplified procedures and reduced operational costs.

The Federal Catalogue on the digital procurement platform is one of the leading initiatives in the digital transformation of procurement across the federal government. It is designed to accelerate and simplify the purchasing process for federal entities—reducing the procurement cycle from 60 days to just 6 minutes. The catalogue features a wide scope of products and services, allowing users in federal entities to search for required items and add them directly to their shopping cart without the need to issue tenders. The catalogue currently includes 35 categories and more than 120,000 products and services offered by over 400 suppliers.

The Ministry of Finance has completed all requirements under the Federal Law on Procurement in the Federal Government, aimed at enhancing spending efficiency while promoting innovation and sustainability.

In February, the Ministry launched the Federal Government Procurement Procedures Manual to streamline procurement operations and facilitate implementation of the law across all federal entities. It also announced the launch of the Delegation of Authority Matrix, which clearly defines responsibilities, strengthens procedural efficiency, and ensures compliance with approved standards.

To support the transition, the Ministry of Finance conducted training workshops for federal entities on the updates to the Federal Procurement Law, the Procedures Manual, and the Delegation of Authority Matrix. Training sessions were also held for all federal entities using the digital procurement platform to brief them on the key updates introduced in line with legal requirements.