United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GEMS Education to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the field of educational resources to design and implement green education initiatives and integrate environmental sustainability topics into UAE schools, contributing to building the capacities of students and teachers in green education.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Care and Capacity Building sector at the Ministry of Education, and Mr Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, on the sidelines of the second meeting of the National Committee for Green Education, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi said that the MoU bolsters the Ministry of Education's efforts to develop the skills and knowledge of students and academics and enable them to lead climate action, and to establish general frameworks that ensure the inclusion of environmental sustainability topics in the educational system. This is to achieve the desired educational goals by enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of students and teaching staff in this vital scientific field.

H.E. Dr. Al Shamsi said: “The Ministry of Education is keen to continue working to include climate agenda and sustainability concepts in the UAE’s education system, as part of its vision towards achieving sustainable development goals in line with the national policies and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. This MoU, which aligns with the UAE Vision 2031, aims to provide the general framework in which the Ministry and GEMS Education can achieve mutual benefit, by identifying areas of common interest, and explore the possibility of implementing agreed joint activities to build the capacities of academics and students in public and private education in the field of environmental sustainability.”

Mr Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education said: "We are delighted that the Ministry of Education has chosen to collaborate with GEMS Education to leverage our expertise and educational resources to design and implement green education initiatives, as well as highlight the essential role of promoting sustainability and the environment in the UAE's education system, as we look forward to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), beginning next month. We also confirm the active participation of our students and teachers in this historic event that will be hosted by the UAE.

"We are delighted to announce that more than 8,500 teachers across our schools will complete the UN Climate Change Course by the end of October, demonstrating their commitment and dedication to the development of green education," added Mr Varkey, noting that through this collaboration, GEMS Education aims to contribute significantly to the UAE's vision to become a leader in sustainable education globally, while raising a generation of responsible citizens who understand the importance of the environment and engage effectively in initiatives that positively impact our planet.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Education is committed to achieving effective communication with school operators in the country to support GEMS Education's initiatives in the field of environmental sustainability and climate education, in addition to supporting the participation of students and academics in national and international events and conferences in the field of sustainability and climate education as speakers and in training workshops and dialogue sessions.

GEMS Education is committed to implementing the Virtual Schools Climate Change Training Programme to educate academics on climate change and environmental sustainability, share educational resources and resources aligned with the Curriculum Framework for Environmental Sustainability, and support the participation of students who are talented writers, by operating the Environmental Writer Program to publish stories on the GEMS Education’s Official Website.

This is in addition to activating the twinning project between GEMS’ leading schools in sustainability and state schools of public and private education, in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment.

