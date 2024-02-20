United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ajman Free Zone have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim of licensing higher education institutions (HEIs) owned by the latter. The goal is to provide high-quality higher education in the emirate and offer students multiple study options, aligning with their passions and aspirations and enhancing their competitiveness in the job market.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of Academic Affairs at MoE, and His Excellency Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General of the Free Zones Authority in Ajman.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Mualla highlighted that the MoU supports MoE's efforts to create an innovative and globally competitive educational system, meeting future labour market requirements. He expressed the ministry's keenness to attract leading HEIs to provide quality education that enhances students' abilities to contribute to enhancing the efficiency of government and local performance.

His Excellency Dr. Al Mualla emphasised the Ministry's dedication to collaborating with federal and local government entities to develop a comprehensive and integrated educational system. This goal is to align with the government's vision of building a knowledge-based society and achieving sustainable development, enhancing the competitiveness of community members across all fields.

For his part, His Excellency Ismail Al Naqi praised the strategic cooperation with MoE, highlighting the significance of the MoU as a crucial step in attracting investments and advancing economic development in the emirate. His Excellency said: “At the Ajman Free Zone, we are committed to delivering sustainable, best services and facilities to fulfil the diverse needs of our customers.”

The MoU facilitates the granting of a commercial licence to any HEI affiliated with the free zones of Ajman Free Zone, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. Additionally, HEIs obtaining a commercial licence from the Ajman Free Zone must also acquire the institutional licence and programme accreditation from the Ministry’s Commission for Academic Accreditation department.

