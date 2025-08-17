MoU signed with The Bench to facilitate collaboration on organizing the event

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced that it will host the UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit on October 27, 2025, in Dubai, as part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World 2025) - one of the leading global platforms for the hospitality, tourism, and investment sectors. The Summit aims to enhance economic and tourism partnerships between the UAE and African nations, boosting mutual investments across key priority sectors, particularly tourism, hospitality, and related services.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Bench - the organizers of FHS World - in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. The MoU was signed by H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry, and Daria Smith, Portfolio Director at The Bench. The two parties will collaborate on organizing the event and coordinating its promotional efforts, in line with the Summit’s objective of highlighting investment opportunities in tourism-related activities and projects across the African continent.

The event will bring together over 250 high-level participants, including senior government officials, decision-makers, and investors from 53 African countries, including tourism ministers and representatives of investment promotion agencies from across the continent. This reinforces the UAE’s role as a reliable investment partner for Africa and opens new avenues for strategic collaboration in vital sectors that contribute to building a more integrated and sustainable economic future.

H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor said: “The UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit will serve as a strategic platform for exchanging insights and expertise between the UAE and African nations, supporting sustainable development efforts through the establishment of projects and partnerships that serve mutual interests. This aligns with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to position the country as a leading global hub for the new economy, driven by international partnerships and future-focused sectors.”

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO of The Bench said: “We are honoured to partner with the UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism to launch the UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit as part of FHS World 2025. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to accelerate investment and development across Africa's hospitality sector. The UAE has long served as a bridge between global capital and emerging markets, and this new platform will strengthen the connections between African nations and the international investment community. Together, we are creating an ecosystem that fosters meaningful dialogue, unlocks deal flow, and drives long-term economic growth across the continent.”

The Summit will enable participants to explore opportunities for collaboration between government entities and the private sector across the tourism, investment, infrastructure, and hospitality sectors in both the UAE and the African continent. It also seeks to highlight future initiatives within the tourism and hospitality sectors in both markets.

For more information about the “UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit” please visit the official website at the following link: https://www.futurehospitality.com/ais.

