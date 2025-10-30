H.E. Abdulla bin Touq : The agreement reinforces the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy and strengthens the competitiveness of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni: We are committed to supporting the national entrepreneurship ecosystem through impactful initiatives and projects.

Dubai, UAE: As part of the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation, and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), have signed an agreement to cooperate in supporting and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, exchanging expertise and data, and developing specialized programs and initiatives that contribute to boosting the efficiency of startups and expanding their presence locally and globally.

The agreement was signed during a visit by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, to the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), an initiative of Dubai Silicon Oasis and the largest technology and coworking campus of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. He was received by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ),

The agreement was signed by H.E. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, in the presence of H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy, along with officials from the Ministry, DIEZ, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dtec.

An Ideal Destination for Innovation

H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri praised the prominent role played by Dubai Silicon Oasis in establishing Dubai as an ideal destination for entrepreneurship and innovation, emphasizing that the collaboration between the Ministry and Dtec enhances the UAE’s efforts to build a competitive knowledge economy based on innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make the UAE the global capital for entrepreneurs.

H.E reiterated that “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign, overseen by the Ministry in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship serves as a comprehensive national platform uniting public and private sector efforts to empower entrepreneurs and support startups, providing flexible regulations and competitive incentives that enable them to confidently expand globally.

Supporting the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

H.E. Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, emphasized that this partnership with the Ministry reflects DIEZ’s commitment through the Dubai Silicon Oasis to support the national entrepreneurship ecosystem via impactful initiatives and projects aligned with the pillars of DIEZ’s 2026 Strategy.

He added: “Dtec plays a vital role in enabling entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into innovative, globally competitive ventures, thanks to a flexible business environment and advanced digital infrastructure. He emphasised that the partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism opens new possibilities for expanding comprehensive support for national entrepreneurial projects.

An Integrated Business Ecosystem

During the visit, H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri was briefed on the key initiatives and programs hosted by Dtec, which aim to support innovators and entrepreneurs at various stages, from establishment to expansion and growth. The centre provides an integrated business environment that combines advanced technologies, shared services, and opportunities to connect with investors, thereby enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE.

H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri was also briefed by the Dtec team on several success stories and startups led by Emirati entrepreneurs in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital services, as well as the “Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator” initiative, developed in cooperation between Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Dubai Land Department, which aims to support Emirati talents aspiring to establish their own real estate startups through training, mentorship, and enabling them to enter this vital sector.

H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri also met with a number of Emirati entrepreneurs at Dtec, listened to their inspiring experiences and challenges in developing their projects, and affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to continuing cooperation with partners in the public and private sectors to provide solutions to the challenges facing entrepreneurs and enable them to achieve their ambitions, thereby enhancing the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for startups and innovators.

The list of Emirati startups included “Baytukum,” one of the first national platforms specializing in real estate crowdfunding, “Check In Portal,” which offers innovative digital solutions in website design, as well as several other startups based at Dtec. These projects exemplify inspiring models of Emirati entrepreneurship based on innovation, knowledge, and technology.

A Strategic Step

The agreement represents a pivotal step towards enhancing the integration of efforts between the government and semi-government sectors to support the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, by unifying initiatives and programs aimed at equipping entrepreneurs, facilitating their access to markets and investors, and developing innovative solutions to boost the productivity of start-ups and increase their chances of success in the new economy driven by technology and innovation.

The “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” seeks to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global destination for entrepreneurship, under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, and with the participation of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship and more than 50 government and private entities, business incubators, accelerators, and academic institutions.

