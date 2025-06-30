Al Saleh: “The Ministry is committed to advancing IP regulatory frameworks. The new partnership marks a significant step in strengthening the efficiency of trademark registration agents in the country.”

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association to strengthen collaboration in delivering a specialized training programme for UAE trademark agents. The initiative aims to equip participants with the technical and legal expertise required to earn certification, in line with Ministerial Decision No. 90 of 2024, which regulates trademark agent accreditation in the UAE.

The memorandum was signed by H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy; and H.E. Major General Dr Abdulqadoos Abdulrazak Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, in the presence of H.E. Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy.

H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, said: “The Ministry of Economy remains committed to advancing the regulatory and legislative frameworks that govern intellectual property, a key sector driving the UAE’s economic growth and competitiveness. Our collaboration with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association marks a significant step in strengthening the proficiency of UAE trademark agents. This initiative aims to increase their presence numbers in line with the best global practices and streamline registration processes to deliver exceptional service to trademark owners.”

H.E. Major General Dr. Abdulqadoos Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, said: “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Economy to launch an advanced training program that supports the government’s efforts to develop skilled national IP professionals. The program, offered through our KHDA-accredited Dahai Khalfan Intellectual Property Centre and in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), guarantees world-class training standards. We have engaged leading IP experts and legal specialists to ensure participants receive comprehensive, practice-oriented knowledge.”

H.E. added: “The program addresses critical trademark topics including domestic and international regulations, the Madrid Protocol, registration processes, disputes, renewals, and mock official exams. This joint initiative reflects our shared commitment to equipping legal professionals with evolving trademark legislation and technical advancements, while bolstering the UAE's innovation ecosystem and global competitiveness.”

The UAE's trademark sector continues to demonstrate robust growth, with 385,774 national and international trademarks registered as of May 2025, alongside 388 accredited agents. These figures underscore the UAE's position as a premier global trademark hub and a magnet for innovation-driven enterprises.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Economy will provide technical support and oversee trademark agent accreditation exams, while the Emirates Intellectual Property Association will deliver specialized training aligned with ministerial regulations. Together, they will equip participants with comprehensive knowledge of commercial registration procedures, ensuring adherence to the highest professional and ethical standards.

The Ministry of Economy offers a dedicated ‘Trademark Registration Agent’ service through its website, enabling clients to apply for inclusion in the register of agents authorized to carry out trademark registration activities. This service is provided alongside the standard trademark registration offering.