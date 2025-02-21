Dubai, UAE: A delegation from the Ministry of Culture, led by His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) to strengthen knowledge and creative partnerships. The delegation was received by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, who presented MBRF’s leading projects and initiatives in knowledge dissemination and production, innovation support, entrepreneurship, and the development of knowledge-based human capital.

During the meeting, MBRF’s team highlighted key achievements of its initiatives aimed at empowering society through knowledge, including the Digital Knowledge Hub and Bil Arabi initiative. In turn, the Ministry’s delegation discussed its own projects and initiatives, exchanging best practices with MBRF.

The discussions also explored potential collaboration in several MBRF initiatives, such as the Reading Index Project in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as well as opportunities for cooperation during National Reading Month. These efforts aim to contribute to knowledge dissemination, enhance the quality of Arabic content, and advance the UAE’s knowledge development goals.

The meeting reaffirmed both parties’ commitment to fostering mutual collaboration in support of high-impact projects, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.