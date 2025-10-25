​​ Minister Al-Ajeel chairs a high-level coordination meeting with the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and Kuwait Clearing Company.

Minister Al-Ajeel chairs a high-level coordination meeting with the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and Kuwait Clearing Company. The meeting discussed proposals to enhance market competitiveness and investor confidence.

Agreement to prepare a joint executive plan including practical initiatives to upgrade market performance and technical infrastructure.

Kuwait – His Excellency Khalifa Al-Ajeel, Minister of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that developing Kuwait’s capital market is a national priority within the State’s broader efforts to strengthen the business and investment environment.

He noted that the Ministry, in cooperation with the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and the Kuwait Clearing Company, is launching a new phase of modernization and regulatory development aimed at improving market efficiency and enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

The meeting was held on Thursday, 23 October 2025, at the headquarters of the Capital Markets Authority, with the participation of Mr. Emad Ahmed Al-Teflouni, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners at the Capital Markets Authority; Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Chairman of the Board of Boursa Kuwait; Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait; and Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Mukhaizeem, Chairman of the Board of the Kuwait Clearing Company.

Discussions focused on stimulating new listings, improving market liquidity, simplifying procedures, and broadening the investor base in line with the State’s vision to empower the private sector and support sustainable economic growth.

Following the meeting, the Minister stated:

“Our capital market reflects the vitality and progress of Kuwait’s economy. We aspire to build a more developed, more liquid, and more open market for local and international investors, supporting the business environment and driving national development.”

Recent indicators reflect a notable improvement in the performance of Kuwait’s capital market. Foreign investor trading activity increased by approximately 27% during 2024 compared to 2023, underscoring growing international confidence in Kuwait’s investment climate. Market capitalization recorded an increase of nearly 30% over the past two years, while market liquidity rose by more than 85% since 2023, signaling a clear expansion of the investor base and a higher degree of openness to foreign investments.

Al-Ajeel emphasized that the next stage will witness closer coordination between regulatory and operational entities to strengthen transparency, governance, and the overall investor experience:

“We are building a modern capital market founded on transparency and fairness, one that keeps pace with global economic transformations and positions Kuwait among the region’s leading markets.”

During the meeting, participants discussed a series of development proposals aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and performance of Kuwait’s stock market and agreed to prepare a joint executive plan that includes tangible initiatives to improve operations and upgrade both the technical and legislative frameworks. Details of the plan will be announced in due course.

The Ministry concluded by noting that Kuwait’s stock market, the first organized exchange in the Gulf region, has long served as a pivotal platform for financing national projects and companies, contributing to Kuwait’s reputation as a dynamic financial center in the region. Today, the Ministry and its partners continue to work toward advancing the market into a more mature and effective phase that reflects the State’s ambition to build a diversified and sustainable economy.