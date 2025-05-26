Riyadh, KSA: His Excellency Engineer Abdullah Alswaha Minister of Communications and Information Technology, visited Etihad Etisalat Company “Mobily” operational headquarters in Makkah to review the company’s operational preparations for this year’s Hajj season (1446H), aimed at serving the Guests of Allah.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the readiness of Mobily’s network, which has undergone enhancements in data capacity and the adoption of new technologies. This includes the automation of network operations and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems to improve network performance.

Mobily’s CEO, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, provided a detailed overview of the company’s innovative technologies and high-quality services to be deployed this Hajj season. As a digital enabler and a trusted national partner in ICT and media services, Mobily aims to support relevant authorities in facilitating a seamless experience for pilgrims and enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones. This is made possible by Mobily’s advanced infrastructure, which plays a key role in enhancing the quality of services provided to Hajj pilgrims.

Banabeela mentioned that Mobily has dedicated all its human and technological capabilities to deliver an exceptional digital experience for pilgrims, from their arrival in the Kingdom to their stay in Makkah and the Holy Sites.

He added, “This year, Mobily has expanded its use of artificial intelligence technologies to enhance telecom efficiency and better meet the digital needs of pilgrims during their rituals. This includes the use of AI to classify usage levels across the network, diagnose network performance indicators using machine learning, and audit preventive maintenance activities via the ‘Mu’een’ system — a pioneering interactive robot that provides real-time, accurate analytics for network status. Additionally, digital twin technology will be used to monitor and analyze network performance in real time, predict congestion or outages, and interpret alerts, thereby improving operational efficiency.

He also noted that Mobily has doubled the capacity of its 5G network using the N41 spectrum band in Makkah and Madinah and increased the number of towers in the Holy Sites by 63% to enhance coverage and service quality. Mobily has also expanded its 5G coverage in Makkah and the Holy Sites.

As part of continuous network improvements to meet the growing demand for high-speed data, Mobily has boosted its infrastructure by adding Wi-Fi access points, increasing international call capacity, and expanding fiber-optic coverage to towers in the Holy Sites.

Mobily also extended its 5G network coverage to areas including Muzdalifah and the interior of the Third Saudi Expansion of the Holy Mosque. The core data network capacity has reached 1.44 terabits per second.

To further enhance the Hajj experience, Mobily increased its retail points for Hajj services by approximately 13% compared to last year. These points offer a variety of services, including voice and 4G/5G internet access. Mobily also launched the SOFT POS application to facilitate digital payments for pilgrims.

Mobily is the first company to fully automate all steps of telecom service delivery through the Nusuk Hajj platform Mobily gives priority access to pilgrims and Umrah performers using its services through Nusuk, reducing SIM activation time from 10 minutes to just 2 minutes, and offering discounts on recharge services.