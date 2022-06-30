The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation (RERA) Ajman, today, Thursday June 30, 2022. The agreement aims to enhance, advance and unify facility management (FM) activities in the region.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will cooperate to implement research and educational programs, activities, and strategies to achieve common objectives. They will also support FM organizations and institutions to help them develop the best sustainable industry practices.

Furthermore, MEFMA and RERA agreed to exchange knowledge to contribute to the development of the regional FM community.

Jamal Lootah, Co-Founder and President of MEFMA, said: “The MoU will lead to the creation of innovative solutions to modern FM-related challenges. Together, we can design a standardized framework for use by FM professionals in the Middle East. We will also support and initiate events focusing on networking, education, knowledge sharing, and legislative governance. Our aim is to help the industry by planning and managing facilities strategically. Through this collaboration, MEFMA can further expand its role in the growth of the regional FM industry.”

H.E. Eng. Omar Ahmed Bin Omair Al Mheiri, General Manager, RERA, said that the MoU is part of RERA’s strategy to enhance the management of residential complexes and real estate projects in Ajman. He also stressed RERA’s commitment to the wise leadership’s directives to advance the real estate sector and cement the position of Ajman as a modern, attractive and integrated city that offers luxurious and comfortable living to its residents. In addition, the directives bid to make Ajman a global economic hub and a preferred destination for investors and entrepreneurs.

Al Mheiri praised the efforts of MEFMA, its good reputation and FM expertise. He stressed that the partnership is pivotal to the work and the improvement of the performance of FM companies, in line with the vision of RERA. The MoU will also help enable both parties to meet the requirements of the occupants of various real estate development projects in the emirate.

The agreement allows RERA to access the best FM practices in the Middle East. The MoU will enable MEFMA to extend support to the real estate sector. Both MEFMA and RERA agreed to strengthen their collaboration and conduct research on the latest trends and developments in the FM and real estate sectors.

The agreement between both organizations comes at a time where the FM industry has been experiencing massive growth in terms of technology, new developments, and innovation. This collaborative approach will further support both industries to address their needs and progress effectively.