Dubai – UAE: As part of its participation at Make it in the Emirates 2025, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is spotlighting MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, as a unique model for space-driven industrial growth, innovation, and collaboration. The milestone mission, which was launched into space on 14 January this year, highlights the UAE’s growing capabilities in cutting-edge satellite technology and stands as a testament to the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced manufacturing and space technology.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is being held from 19-22 May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and visitors to the MBRSC stand at the event can view a full-scale Qualification Model of MBZ-SAT and explore locally developed components from MBZ-SAT, including the aluminium honeycomb panel, frame structure, reaction wheel bracket, electronic box, and harness — all developed in close partnership with UAE-based entities. The stand also features a model of the Rashid Rover, further symbolising the Centre’s contributions to lunar exploration and the wider space economy.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “At MBRSC, we take pride in working alongside local partners to manufacture and integrate advanced components that meet the rigorous standards of space. The development of MBZ-SAT stands as a clear example of how collaboration between local entities can produce world-class results, elevate local manufacturing capabilities, and contribute to a thriving industrial ecosystem. Our participation at Make it in the Emirates reinforces our belief in the power of sovereign capabilities and innovation-driven growth. Through initiatives like these, we are not only shaping the future of space exploration but also actively supporting the UAE’s broader vision of building a resilient, knowledge-based economy, rooted in technology, sustainability, and global competitiveness.”

Collaboration in Innovation

MBZ-SAT, fully developed by Emirati engineers, represents a new era for the UAE’s space sector, with 90% of its mechanical components and a significant portion of its electronic systems sourced from UAE-based companies. Local entities such as Strata, EPI, Rockford Xellerix, HALCON, Falcon, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) contributed advanced components, expertise, and solutions, demonstrating the strength of the nation’s private sector in delivering world-class aerospace technology.

The project has driven significant economic growth by creating opportunities for UAE companies to participate in the high-tech manufacturing and space technology sectors. This collaboration has facilitated the transfer of critical knowledge and skills, ensuring that the UAE continues to build a sustainable and innovative aerospace ecosystem.

The satellite’s development further aligns with the UAE’s vision of establishing a diversified knowledge-based economy while setting benchmarks for excellence in the global space sector.

Local partners

EPI and HALCON, subsidiaries of EDGE Group, were instrumental in the development and assembly of critical components for MBZ-SAT. EPI focused on precision engineering, delivering high-quality parts and components, while HALCON specialised in the assembly of printed circuit boards and software-related components.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Alahbabi, Senior Advisor for the Space and Cyber Technologies Cluster, EDGE, said, “EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, is immensely proud to contribute to the UAE's national space missions. Starting with the Emirates Mars Mission and more recently with MBZ-SAT, our companies have played a vital role. EPI has provided over 100 high-quality parts and components, while HALCON has made significant contributions in the areas of PCBs and software-related components. These contributions stand as a testament to the advanced technological capabilities and quality standards achieved by the UAE's industrial ecosystem. At EDGE, we remain committed to driving innovation and supporting the advancement of the UAE's space sector in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, MBRSC, and other national space entities."

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters unit within Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform and Managing Director of Strata Manufacturing, emphasised that Strata’s contribution to the manufacturing of components for MBZ-SAT represents significant step in the “Make it in the UAE” initiative. This aligns with the vision of focus on advancing local capabilities in aerospace and space industries while fostering global and national partnerships to elevate the UAE’s position in the space sector.

“Strata was a key contributor in the development of MBZ-SAT by producing mechanical and flat components and equipping it with high-grade aluminium panels designed to withstand extreme temperatures and radiation in space,” he said.

Abdulla also underscored the trust exemplified by MBRSC through its partnership with Strata and other national and local companies that have left their mark on the development of the most advanced satellite in the region.

He further added, “This trust is rooted in the reputation and stature of these companies, which have become benchmarks in manufacturing, innovation, and technological progress. Their contributions stand as a testament to the UAE’s visionary leadership and its dedication to achieving economic diversification, strengthening global competitiveness, and cementing the nation’s position as a leader in advanced industries.”

Meanwhile, EGA had supplied MBRSC with CelestiAL solar aluminium, the world’s first aluminium produced using solar power. The metal was formed into critical parts for MBZ-SAT by a local EGA partner company.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer, EGA, said: “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s use of EGA’s CelestiAL solar aluminium for MBZ-SAT shows how sustainable innovation is shaping the future of both space technology and our nation’s industrial ecosystem. EGA was the first company in the world to produce aluminium commercially using solar power, significantly reducing emissions. We are proud that EGA’s solar aluminium is now heading to the stars.”

Falcon Group of Companies also played a key role in the development of several mechanical components for MBZ-SAT, utilising advanced materials to meet the exacting demands of the satellite.

Prabhu Badrinathen, CEO, Falcon Group of Companies, said, “We are proud to partner with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in manufacturing high-quality mechanical precision components right here in the UAE. This collaboration highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation, ensuring that all components meet the stringent standards required for space missions. By leveraging our expertise in precision engineering, we aim to contribute significantly to the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in space exploration and reinforce the nation's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing.”

Rockford Xellerix further played a critical role in the development of embedded systems and wiring solutions for MBZ-SAT, contributing to the mission through their expertise in advanced engineering and precision manufacturing.

Speaking about their collaboration with MBRSC, Nauman Arshad, Founder and CTO, Rockford Xellerix, said, “We are proud to have contributed to the MBZ-SAT mission, undertaking all the wire harnessing for this critical system in collaboration with MBRSC. It is an honour to be part of such a significant programme, one that is propelling the UAE to the forefront of technology and space exploration for the advancement of humankind.”

MBRSC’s presence at Make it in the Emirates 2025 reflects a broader national drive to position the UAE as a pioneer in high-value, knowledge-based industries. Through strategic partnerships and an innovation-first approach, MBZ-SAT has served as a catalyst for empowering local manufacturing, enhancing self-reliance, and redefining the future of Emirati industry.

