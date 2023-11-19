The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a partnership agreement with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), in alignment with the keenness of both parties to support and reinforce their strategic collaborations, streamline efforts to cater to diverse categories of societies, and create a positive influence in the economic and social spheres.

The partnership agreement was signed by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, and Eng. Omar Najjar, Executive Vice President of Misk Foundation, during the Misk Global Forum (MGF) 2023. Organized by Misk in the historic neighborhood of Diriyah, the MGF was held under the theme ‘The Big Now,’ where leaders, thinkers, and innovators from all over the world gathered.

Under the partnership, the two parties will join forces in different knowledge fields, which include the launch of a wide array of initiatives. The most notable initiative is the training of 300 young people in various skills with the help of training material curated in collaboration with Coursera and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In addition, the partnership includes empowering the recipients by offering programs that improve the knowledge capacity of Arab youth. The agreement signifies a remarkable move in the efforts of the two knowledge institutions to attain the common goals of ensuring quality education and learning, supporting scientific research, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, improving skills, and elevating social and cultural impact in both the Arab region and across the globe.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, “We are honored to enter into this partnership agreement with Misk, especially considering its position as a leading institution that encourages learning and building leadership qualities among youth and strives to ensure a better future for them. The agreement comes in alignment with our key mission to ensure the dissemination of knowledge around the world, to develop communities through enhancing the standard of education, fostering entrepreneurship and scientific research, and elevating the significance of the Arabic language. We seek to expand the prospects of this partnership to further support knowledge development pathways and initiatives as well as the relentless efforts of Misk.”

In line with this partnership, the MBRF will organize a range of its exclusive events, like the Youth Knowledge Forum, KnowTalks, and Arab Innovation. Furthermore, Misk will conduct an edition of its Innovation Diwan initiative in Dubai, to be sponsored by the MBRF. The partnership also paves the path for cooperation in the transfer of technical expertise and knowledge between the “Digital Knowledge Hub” and “Misk Hub”, as well as offering support for training, upskilling, the exchange of experiences and expertise, and knowledge transfer between the two parties.

