Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE: Amid a successful presence of Mauritius in Expo 2020 Dubai, Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities across strategic sectors.

As part of the agreement, EDB Mauritius will establish a representative office within the premise of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry for an initial period of two years. The key objectives of the EDB Dubai Office will be to identify trade and investment opportunities which will benefit UAE and Mauritian businesses with a specific focus on the Financial Services, ICT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics, Ocean Economy, Renewable Energy and Property Development sectors.

Both parties have committed to establishing a framework for developing stronger business relations and cooperation procedures to enhance the achievement of their respective economic objectives and create new channels of business exchange. The MoU also aims to strengthen institutional relations and capacity building through cooperation, exchange of information and exchange of best practices.

H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK, President of the Republic of Mauritius and head of the Mauritius delegation at the MoU signing ceremony, said: “Throughout our successful presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, we have observed several economic ambitions that are shared between the UAE and Mauritius. The commitment and progress in areas such as financial services, technology, and energy, among others, in the UAE is truly remarkable.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, congratulated the Economic Development Board of Mauritius for setting up their representative office at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and the partnership established by the MoU signing.

The agreement lays the groundwork for developing stronger business relations and create new channels of business exchange, H.E. Al Ghurair explained, describing the strategic move and signing as important developments that will take Dubai’s trade relations with Mauritius to the next level and create many bilateral business opportunities.

The MoU signing ceremony took place on 16 March at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and in the presence of Chairman of the Dubai Chambers, H.E. Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK, President of the Republic of Mauritius and Dr. the Hon. Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning & Development . The delegation was led by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, who arrived in Dubai on 15 March to commemorate Mauritius national day celebrations at Expo 2020 and to bear witness to the agreement. Accompanying the President was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade; Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development; Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service; Ambassador of Mauritius to the UAE; Chairman of EDB Mauritius and CEO of EDB Mauritius among other senior government representatives. Signing on behalf of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce was Mr. Hassan Al Hashemy, Vice President - International Relations at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of Mr. Ken Poonoosamy, CEO of EDB Mauritius.

The agreement comes after more than five months since Expo 2020 Dubai began. During this time, EDB Mauritius has hosted a range of successful industry events to showcase the nation’s leading capabilities and potential in financial services, real estate, logistics and distribution, and responsible manufacturing. The signing ceremony took place shortly after Mauritius national day festivities at Expo 2020 which included a cultural show at Al Wasl plaza and a public dodo collage contest at the Mauritius Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mauritiusdubaiexpo2020.com/

About Mauritius Pavilion

The Mauritius Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai, close to the Al Wasl Plaza. The pavilion takes visitors on an interactive journey of the tropical paradise island of Mauritius. The design features floor projections and a textured seascape wall and forest, allowing the visitors to explore the splendid nature of Mauritius. The predominant colour of the pavilion is warm, bright, and inviting, reflecting Mauritian hospitality.

The Mauritius Pavilion also invites visitors to discover the country’s achievements and how they are intertwined with its past - “The Roots of the Future”. Visitors will also explore Mauritius’ role in linking the world to Africa.

