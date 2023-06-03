Her Excellency Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed the role of the National Sustainability Campaign in bolstering the UAE’s commitment to galvanizing local and community efforts.

This campaign, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee, supervises preparations for the ("COP28"). It amplifies the UAE's efforts to engage relevant stakeholders and citizens in achieving its environmental and climate action goals.

Her Excellency said: "The National Sustainability Campaign will play a significant role in raising awareness in society and among different partners about the UAE’s efforts in local climate action and contribute to promoting positive behaviour and best sustainable practices towards the environment and climate in the country. Given our mandate to lead national efforts in preparation for hosting the COP28, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will coordinate and collaborate with different partners, including federal and local government entities, in the upcoming timeframe. Our aim is to showcase the UAE’s efforts, projects, and initiatives that underline our country’s comittment to meet its climate obligations and achieve Net zero by 2050."

She added: "The UAE is keen to demonstrate its numerous local efforts before the world at the upcoming COP28. Our efforts will prove that the UAE is determined to create a global model capable of contributing to combating climate threats and protecting the earth, which will be achieved by enhancing the sustainability of various vital sectors and involving community members through an integrated system to create a more sustainable future for the coming generations."