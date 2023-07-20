Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, a world-class international developer, proudly unveils its new Experience Centre in Bay Square, Business Bay. The grand inauguration of this 15,000-square-foot space was attended by LEOS management and esteemed members of the Dubai Land Department, reflecting the strong collaboration and strategic partnership between the two entities.

Rui Liu, Founding Director of LEOS Developments, expressed his delight with the support received from the Dubai Land Department, stating, "We are delighted with the support we have received from DLD since launching our first development in Dubai. Our goal is to develop a strong, long-lasting strategic partnership that will lead to monumental milestones in the future."

Highlighting the significance of the event, H.E. Majid Saqr Al Marri, from the Dubai Land Department, shared their enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have been part of LEOS' experience centre inauguration. This marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration as we work together on iconic projects that will shape the future skyline of the city."

The partnership between LEOS and the Dubai Land Department underscores their shared vision to create exceptional real estate developments and contribute to the growth and development of the city. This strategic alliance paves the way for long-term collaborations aimed at delivering innovative projects that will enhance Dubai's architectural landscape.

Drawing inspiration from the UK's social spaces and the allure of Dubai, LEOS has meticulously designed the interiors, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere. The Experience Centre features a show apartment, 3D model gallery, and an amphitheater, providing an immersive experience for visitors. It serves as a community hub for social and learning activities and offers valuable information about LEOS' current and upcoming developments.

LEOS upholds five core pillars - quality, craftsmanship, materiality, community, and detail - which are intricately woven into their projects, elevating the standards of modern living and fostering trust among their diverse clientele. The Experience Centre features a highly anticipated Dubai show apartment, embodying the essence of the LEOS brand with its exceptional design and craftsmanship.

Visitors can explore the cutting-edge 3D model gallery, offering an insider look into LEOS' visionary approach to real estate development. The centre also includes a state-of-the-art amphitheater for hosting events, fostering connections and community involvement.

Mark Gaskin, LEOS Group Senior Business Director of Middle East & Asia, shared his excitement about the new Experience Centre, emphasizing its key focus on the needs of clients and the community. "We aimed to create a space where clients can comfortably get to know us better, fostering a deeper connection with the community and the lovely city of Dubai. Additionally, we envisioned the centre as a gathering place for both clients and the community, contributing to the vibrant fabric of the community and creating lasting memories."

Visit the Experience Centre now open 7 days a week to embark on the LEOS discovery grounded on innovation, sustainability, community engagement, lifestyle enhancement, and groundbreaking design.

About LEOS:

LEOS is a luxury property developer that has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in the Middle East with projects in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record of delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Their mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.