Riyadh: UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, Peter Kyle visited King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC).

During his visit, Secretary of State Kyle was received by Dr. Hani Al-Sergani, Executive Director of the Heart Centre of Excellence, and his deputy, Professor Feras Khaliel. He toured the hospital’s state-of-the-art cardiac facilities and met with the medical team behind the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant. He also explored the latest minimally invasive organ transplantation advancements, designed to enhance patient outcomes by reducing surgical risks and recovery time.

This visit underscores KFSHRC’s global reputation as a hub of medical innovation, particularly in robotic surgery and organ transplantation. The hospital recently achieved a historic milestone by successfully performing the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant under the leadership of Professor Khaliel, further solidifying Saudi Arabia’s position at the forefront of cutting-edge medical advancements.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.