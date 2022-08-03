Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has extended the application deadline for its ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ Award to 15 August 2022, to allow more poets, researchers, and translators from the UAE, the region, and the world to participate and enrich the programme with their outstanding poetic works.

The award was launched to honour Nabati poetic works, as well as folk studies and research studies into the subject. Nabati is a form of vernacular poetry that stems from the many varieties of Arabic in the Arabian Peninsula, which contrasts the poetry written according to the classical rules of literary Arabic.

Inspired by the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed, the award aims to preserve the traditional heritage of Nabati poetry for the next generation by honouring established and rising poets and academics. Scholars and poets will be awarded in six different categories: Poetic Matching, Creative Personality, Arts, Studies and Research, Poetic Publications, and Translation.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, the Award’s Higher Committee Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee, said: “The Kanz Al Jeel Awards represent a window into the world of poetry, especially Nabati poetry, which has enjoyed a distinctive standing in Emirati society since ancient times, through the award we seek to advance Nabati poetry”.

“We saw a lot of quality from participants since we opened the door for applications, we therefore decided to extend the application period to allow interested artists to highlight their outstanding work and efforts in the various award categories”. “We are confident that the first edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Awards will beacon a new start for Nabati poetry which is a deeply rooted art form in the heritage of Emirati people”.

The Studies and Research category has recorded the highest rate of participation so far at 49%, while the Poetic Matching category has registered 24%. Arts follows with 12%, and together the Translation, Poetic Publications, and Creative Personality categories have received 15% of applications.

The award’s Higher Committee announced that the entries received thus far demonstrate great talent and reflect the growing interest in the award and the various subjects it covers. The award offers a cash prize of AED 200,000 for each category, except for Creative Personality, which is worth AED 500,000.

Application for the award can be submitted through the following link: alc.ae/news-detail/%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%A6%D8%B2%D8%A9-%D9%83%D9%86%D8%B2-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D9%8A%D9%84

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.