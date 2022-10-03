Abu Dhabi: In a move that improves the quality of services provided to customers and enhances the efficiency of the public parking system, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has announced the commencement of upgrading of all parking payment machines to a 5G smart system, which enables the management of public parking areas via a smart digitally integrated network with the installation of the latest technology in smart interfaces that are linked directly to the Central Parking Management System.

The new upgrade will see parking tickets issued electronically as the paper version is phased out. Customers can obtain an e-ticket by following just a few simple steps explained on a digital screen, including the selection of the parking category, vehicle information (plate category, number, etc.), parking duration, as well as a suitable payment method from several available options, including Mawaqif cards, cash, credit or debit cards.

The new smart screens allow users to enter the required information and choose the right e-ticket type for all parking options across the emirate. In conjunction with the upgrade process, the devices will be redistributed according to usage in each region. More than 1,200 devices operating according to the 5G technology will be installed, and the entire process will be completed before the end of this year.

The Integrated Transport Centre explained that digitizing the public parking payment system aims to improve customer services by applying state-of-the-art smart solutions that enhance their experience and provide flexible, convenient and quick services.

The ITC added that the phasing out of the paper version of parking tickets is part of its efforts to support the digital transformation of ITC’s services and promote sustainability and an eco-friendly lifestyle in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes in line with the emirate's strategy to transform its cities with smart technology across a variety of sectors and services. In line with the visions of the wise leadership and the national agenda to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-