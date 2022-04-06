Obtaining freight transport activity services through the “Asateel” electronic platform

Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday — The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that it has begun implementing the provisions of the freight transport regulation in the Abu Dhabi Emirate, in collaboration with the relevant strategic stakeholders to regulate freight transport activities, enhance traffic safety for freight transport vehicles and maintain the sustainability of roads infrastructure. The move follows the issuance of the required resolutions by the Department of Municipalities and Transport to put this regulation into effect.

As part of its continuous endeavour to improve the quality of services provided to individuals and the business sector and support the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC indicated that all services related to surface freight transport activities in accordance with the provisions of the new regulation will be available on the website of “Asateel” Platform, https://asateel.itc.gov.ae.

The “Asateel” platform is an electronic system linked to a tracking software and a central database that allows knowing the location of vehicles by connecting to the tracking devices. It supports the concerned bodies in tracking the movement of their vehicles and specifying their locations in real time, streamlining the operations, and monitoring drivers’ compliance with traffic rules, which aim to enhance security and safety on the roads. This also enables them to analyse vehicle movement data and use it in planning processes and decision making, as well as extracting performance indicators for both operators and drivers. Among the platform’s requirements is the installation of electronic tracking devices in vehicles and linking them to the electronic system, provided that the devices used comply with the approved technical requirements.

The provisions of the freight regulation apply to all vehicles transporting heavy and light freight within the emirate and specify the stipulations governing freight transport activities as well as the responsibilities of the entities operating in this sector. They also detail the requirements of issuing permits for operating entities and drivers, procedures and standards for safety conditions of freight transport on vehicles as well as violations and fines for failing to comply with the provisions of the regulation.

According to the regulation, any company or entity is prohibited to engage in freight transport activities without obtaining a prior permit from the ITC and fulfilling all legal conditions and requirements related to the practising of this activity, including business licences from the Department of Economic Development. To learn more, please check the freight transport activities on the website of “Asateel” platform.

The regulation included the rules related to the validity of permits for operators and drivers and specified a one-year validity period for operator permits for heavy and light vehicles and motorcycles issued by the ITC. The operator has to renew the permit before the expiry date, and the permit shall be deemed cancelled upon the lapse of two months from the date of expiry. The regulation specified a two-year validity period for the driver permit, renewable for similar periods. However, the driver may not drive any freight transport vehicle with an expired permit. The driver permit must be renewed within a month from the date of its expiry, and the permit shall be cancelled after one month from its expiry date.

The ITC may suspend any permit or cancel it if any of the requirements and conditions stipulated under this regulation are not fulfilled, the data submitted to obtain the permit is proven to be incorrect, or if violations have accumulated for a period of 6 months from the date of the violation. It is not permissible to renew the operator and driver permits without paying the fines.

The freight regulation also specifies that all heavy and light vehicles and motorcycles registered in the emirate must conform to the approved UAE and Gulf standards and any specifications, equipment, and any technical specifications, installations and requirements that the Department of Municipalities and Transport deems necessary to ensure security and safety on the roads.

The ITC urges all companies practising freight transport activity to meet all requirements according to the provisions of this regulation and to apply for an activity permit and a driver permit through “Asateel” Platform. The entity licensed to carry out the activity, as well as the owners of freight transport vehicles, must obtain a permit from the ITC to operate, transfer or cancel the transport vehicle by visiting the “Asateel” Platform.

The ITC announced a six-month grace period starting from today to allow companies and entities operating in this field a time to realign their activities with the regulation.

Some of the tasks entrusted to the ITC under this regulation include operating weighing stations, monitoring the compliance of operators with the conditions of the permits granted, creating databases, and preparing specialised studies for the improvement of related activities in coordination with the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The ITC's inspectors also monitor the implementation of the provisions of this regulation. In doing so, they are entitled to report violations, request necessary documents, and seek the assistance of any other competent authority when necessary.

To view the regulation guidelines and the schedule of violations and penalties, please visit the webpage of “Asateel” platform.

-Ends-