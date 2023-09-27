Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parkings, Darb toll gates, and public buses during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday, which will be on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Customers Happiness Centres

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday be on Friday, September 29, 2023. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services on its digital platforms through its website www.itc.gov.ae, TAMM platform, the Darb and Darbi smart apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and TransAD 600535353, which are available 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

Surface parkings will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Friday, September 29, 2023 until 7:59 AM on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Additionally, parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

In this regard, the ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM until 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

The ITC declared that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023. The toll gate charges will resume on Saturday, September 30, 2023, during the regular peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

Public Bus Services

As for the operating hours of public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that the bus services will operate based on the usual unified schedule throughout weekends and official holidays.

To view the timings of public bus services, please visit ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app.