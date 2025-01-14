Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced its winning of the prestigious IRF Global Road Achievement Award (GRAA) in the category of “Traffic Management and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)” for its “Mobile Traffic Management Centre”. This is a significant step forward in developing and enhancing smart solutions to ensure the comfort and safety of people in Abu Dhabi. It is also a driving force towards a future with safer and more efficient transportation management systems.

Abu Dhabi Mobility launched its “Mobile Traffic Management Centre” in November 2023 in its efforts to provide innovative systems that contribute to efficient road traffic management during major events, special occasions, and emergencies. The Mobile TMC allows for a quick response to traffic jams, which decreases congestion and ensures smooth traffic movement. This innovative mobile unit was designed using the latest technologies to monitor and manage traffic on the roads of Abu Dhabi. The project integrates advanced technologies such as AI, remote sensing, and geomatics (GIS), managing a network of 645 traffic signals and 1,665 surveillance cameras for real-time monitoring and analysis.

The Mobile TMC’s role is crucial for traffic management, particularly during major events, as it brings together decision-makers from diverse authorities to enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve safety for both vehicles and pedestrians. Some key events managed by the Mobile TMC include the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UAE National Day Celebration, DRIFTX, Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, and other major happenings held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC). The Mobile TMC also facilitates multi-agency coordination at incident or event sites, making decision-making and response faster and more effective.

Abu Dhabi Mobility regards winning the IRF Global Road Achievement Award for the “Mobile Traffic Management Centre” to be a testament to its commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance road safety and mobility. This recognition also reaffirms Abu Dhabi's leadership in smart transportation solutions, which is essential to the vision of Abu Dhabi Mobility for achieving sustainable and efficient urban mobility. Furthermore, the partnership between Abu Dhabi Mobility and the International Road Federation has been a key factor in sharing expertise and adopting best practices to drive innovation in road and transport systems globally.

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.