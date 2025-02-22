Abu Dhabi - In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in mobility, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed an agreement with GIGATONS, a leader in developing net-zero e-mobility solutions. The collaboration aids in developing innovative solutions for sustainable, smart, zero-emission electronic mobility in Abu Dhabi.

As part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s activities during UAE Innovates 2025, the agreement was signed by His Excellency Ibrahim Khalil Al Hosani, the Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, and Mr. Toddington Harper, CEO of GIGATONS.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the transition towards green mobility in the emirate. Both parties affirmed that this initiative would have a positive environmental impact, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint and raise public awareness of the importance of clean transportation. The two entities will work on adopting the latest technologies in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, in addition to innovating smart mobility strategies. These efforts will contribute to advancing sustainability goals through electric transport solutions and developing infrastructure that supports carbon emission reduction.

The aim of the agreement is for Abu Dhabi Mobility and GIGATONS to exchange knowledge and expertise. Subsequently, they will develop joint projects aimed at promoting electric vehicles throughout the emirate. They will also provide smart and sustainable charging solutions that help reduce emissions and promote the use of clean energy in the transport sector.

The entities will also focus on designing charging solutions for all electric, autonomous means of transport, leveraging GIGATONS’ expertise in managing the award-winning electric charging infrastructure for transportation in the UK. GIGATONS also aims to support Abu Dhabi Mobility in leading the next-generation of transport infrastructure, thereby enhancing air quality in the country. This is in line with the UAE's vision of achieving its Net Zero goals.

The initial projects that will be developed and delivered by GIGATONS during 2025 and 2026 are the multi-modal charging stations for different electric vehicles, including cars, trucks, taxis and electric bicycles. They will also include rest areas and parking stations. Other projects include heavy electric vehicles in ports and on roads in Abu Dhabi, as well as solutions for autonomous vehicles.

The partnership is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s broader goals of sustainability and economic diversification, creating new opportunities for innovation and job creation while reducing carbon emissions. Both companies remain committed to building a cleaner, smarter, and more connected mobility future, ensuring Abu Dhabi continues to lead in sustainable urban development.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

About GIGATONS:

GIGATONS is a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions, pioneering technologies in renewable energy integration for critical infrastructure, and net zero transportation systems. Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, GIGATONS is committed to transforming the future of mobility through innovative and scalable solutions