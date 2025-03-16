Abu Dhabi – In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its leadership in sustainable transport, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the conversion of Bus Service No. 65 into an eco-friendly service operated entirely by green buses powered by advanced technologies such as hydrogen and electric energy. This initiative contributes to reducing the environmental footprint and cutting carbon emissions while setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban mobility in the emirate.

This transition is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s ambitious strategic plan to transform the Island of Abu Dhabi into a Public Transport Green Zone by Year 2030. Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to achieve an ambitious goal of decarbonisation by converting 50% of the city's public transport to green alternatives. This initiative will result in a reduction of 200 metric tons of carbon daily, equivalent to removing 14,700 cars off the roads. This step reflects Abu Dhabi Mobility’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable environmental solutions and reducing emissions across the Emirate.

The operation of Bus Service No. 65 using only green buses serves one of the busiest routes on Abu Dhabi Island. As one of the most important public transport routes in the city, it connects Marina Mall to Al Reem Island, accommodating approximately 6,000 passengers daily and covering over 2,000 km per day. This highlights the importance of providing environmentally friendly transport solutions to serve this large number of passengers while ensuring their comfort.

Abu Dhabi Mobility continues its sustainability efforts by expanding the use of Green buses to include other routes, such as Route 160, which connects Capital Park with Khalifa City, and Route A2, which links Abu Dhabi City to Zayed International Airport. These routes are part of an innovative transport strategy aimed at enhancing the public transport experience in Abu Dhabi.

The green buses are powered by hydrogen and electric energy, utilizing advanced battery technologies and hydrogen fuel cells to ensure zero-emission operations. This technological shift reduces greenhouse gas emissions and operational energy consumption significantly. By leveraging such technologies, this project is a prominent example of how innovative solutions can be applied in the public transport sector to achieve ambitious environmental goals.

As part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experience and improve operational performance through advanced technologies, passenger experience is evaluated through onboard surveys, including those conducted on green buses, in addition to advanced monitoring systems that ensure optimal service operation. This approach aims to enhance the efficiency of public services, increase user satisfaction, foster community engagement, and assess the effectiveness of initiatives in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic and environmental visions.

It is worth noting that the transition of Route 65 to Green buses represents a significant step in reinforcing Abu Dhabi's commitment to environmental sustainability, a commitment recently emphasized at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit. This initiative also supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy by providing zero-emission transport solutions. Furthermore, this step strengthens Abu Dhabi’s leadership in adopting innovative and environmentally friendly technologies in public transport, which helps the Emirate achieve its sustainable development goals and enhances the quality of life.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.