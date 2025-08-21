Cohort Two begins in September 2025 with new creators and an expanded curriculum, while applications for Cohort Three are now open for a January 2026 start

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a remarkable fusion of creativity and tourism, the first cohort of global content creators have graduated from the Beautiful Destinations Academy, Powered by Dubai. For 12 immersive weeks, four participants – Arthur Edelmans, Ethan Chang, Hugo Sudraud and Olessia Pliousnina – lived, learned, and produced stunning content in one of the world’s most visually dynamic cities, ushering in a new era of destination storytelling.

Launched in April 2025 and developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Beautiful Destinations, this first-of-its-kind initiative has set a new standard for innovation and excellence in destination marketing by blending education, tourism, and digital content creation to empower storytellers. By directly investing in the next generation of creators and providing them with the tools and platform to build their careers, the Beautiful Destinations Academy is cultivating a new wave of elite creators. As part of the programme, the cohort created content to elevate Dubai’s unique appeal through compelling, culturally resonant storytelling. The graduates are then free to pursue careers anywhere in the world, and the top creators from each cohort will also have the opportunity to be officially signed with Beautiful Destinations.

Under the mentorship of the Beautiful Destinations team, consisting of established content creators, the inaugural cohort participated in an intensive hands-on training programme. Hosted in Dubai for the duration of the training, the curriculum combined content creation techniques, storytelling theory, and location-based shooting across Dubai’s most iconic and hidden gems. These included Margham Desert, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Zabeel Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai Autodrome, The Green Planet Dubai, and more.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “This graduation marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey towards becoming a global leader in the creator economy, as envisioned by our city’s leadership. We are pleased to have worked closely with the team at Beautiful Destinations to bring this vision to life and forge new pathways for the tourism sector when it comes to digital storytelling.

“By equipping talented content creators with cutting-edge skills and providing them unparalleled access to our city’s iconic landscapes through strategic partnerships like this, we are not only showcasing our city's incredible offerings but also actively crafting a new narrative for the future of travel marketing. This aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. We hope the graduating class has left with an experience of a lifetime, and are excited to see the next cohorts continue in their footsteps.”

Jeremy Jauncey, CEO and Founder of Beautiful Destinations, said: “When we launched the Beautiful Destinations Academy with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), our goal was to raise the bar for travel marketing. This first cohort proved what happens when you treat creators like the skilled storytellers they are. In just 12 weeks, they rapidly upskilled, honed their abilities, and created exceptional content – with speed, emotional impact, and relevance – that could sit alongside global brand campaigns. Dubai gave them the perfect canvas. Our message to the industry is clear: if you’re still treating social as a side channel, you’re already behind.”

The Cohort One graduates have praised the impact of the programme, as well as the creative inspiration Dubai provided them:

Arthur Edelmans, 28 from Latvia, said: “I came to Dubai to grow as a filmmaker, but I didn’t expect it to be this personal. Every shoot, every edit, every conversation with the mentors made me reflect on why I create in the first place. The Dubai experience gave me a thousand stories to tell, and the tools to tell them better. I’m leaving not just inspired, but sharper and a better filmmaker ready to create at the next level.”

Ethan Chang, 21 from the United States, said: “Before the Academy, I knew how to make content. Now I know how to tell stories that truly resonate. Shooting in locations that I’ve always dreamed of and learning side by side with top creators pushed me to create my best work. What really changed me was the community – the bonds, honest feedback and support from one to another. That’s what shaped the creator I am today.”

Hugo Sudraud, 27 from France, said: “The Academy felt like a launchpad. It pushed me technically, but also creatively – every week brought a new challenge, a new location, a new way to experiment. What we made here wasn’t just for social – it felt cinematic. I’m proud of the work and beyond that, so happy for the connections I made here. Everybody is amazing and we are all aligned with the same purpose, sharing our experiences and ideas. I’m even more excited about what comes next.”

Olessia Pliousnina, 27 from Canada, said: “This experience elevated how I see myself as a filmmaker. I came in confident in my voice, but I’ve never had this level of mentorship or the freedom to push my creative boundaries across such a range of styles and locations. Dubai sharpened my skills and deepened my vision. I arrived with a camera, I’m leaving with a refined purpose.”

The momentum continues with Cohort Two set to begin in September 2025, featuring a new intake of talented creators, an expanded mentor line-up, and exciting new modules focused on editorial distribution, brand pitching, and advanced campaign strategy. Applications for Cohort Three will be open until 18 September 2025, with creators expected to commence their journey in January 2026.

Jeremy Jauncey continued: “As we move into Cohort Two with DET, the ambition only grows – a bolder curriculum, deeper distribution, and even stronger creator output. And we’re just getting started. More than ever before, the industry needs high quality, always on, consumer first travel content. The ability to deliver that at scale is what we’re building with the Beautiful Destinations Academy.”

In today’s increasingly digital landscape, global travellers are inspired to pick destinations through short-form video and social discovery. Authentic and engaging content, created by talented storytellers, is integral to capturing the attention of the younger, tech-savvy generation. By investing in programmes that cultivate creative talent, Dubai is showcasing its unique offerings and attractions through the lens of those who experience them firsthand and possess the technical knowledge to best appeal to the ‘modern traveller’. This approach is actively shaping the future of destination promotion, perfectly aligning with Dubai’s broader ambition to lead the creator economy and set new standards for content in the tourism space.

To view final submissions, click on the links below:

Arthur : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7Z9u5Kh2do&ab_channel=ArthurEdelmans

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7Z9u5Kh2do&ab_channel=ArthurEdelmans Ethan : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V1v_rftWQI&ab_channel=selmshots

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V1v_rftWQI&ab_channel=selmshots Hugo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruZo30dfgxE&ab_channel=HugoSudraud

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruZo30dfgxE&ab_channel=HugoSudraud Olessia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDZ9xZ0L_g8&ab_channel=OlessiaPliousnina

For more information about the Beautiful Destinations Academy, Powered by Dubai, please visit: beautifuldestinations.com/academy

