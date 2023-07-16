Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) has unveiled the eighth installment of a series of scientific data on the Martian atmosphere, which provides important advances that advance our understanding of the Red Planet's weather. The latest dataset adds to the critical insights of previously released datasets on the transition between Martian seasons, by covering the end of the planet's dust storm season as a new year enters during the Northern Hemisphere's vernal equinox.

The Emirates Mars Mission science team emphasized the uniqueness of this milestone, which reflects the probe's ability to provide daily coverage that no other mission has been able to achieve during this extended period and throughout a Martian year, where we can observe and analyze seasonal shifts on the Red Planet.

Shed The team highlighted the importance of the data, explaining that despite the expected climate changes on Mars, there are some subtle differences that are still far from our understanding, and during the extended mission we will analyze these nuances focusing on the differences between years and collect more observations related to morning to evening fluctuations among other factors.

These new observations will enable scientists and researchers to deepen their study of seasonal shifts on Mars and gain deeper insight into annual changes. The Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe is the first scientific mission to be able to provide accurate daily weather coverage from the surface to the tip of the Martian atmosphere.

The eighth batch of data, collected from 1 December 2022 to 28 February 2023, for Level 1 and 2 data, and 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022 for Level 3 data, included a set of high-resolution observations on cloud movement (28 December 2022, 6, 15 and 31 January 2023, 7, 12 and 23 February 2023) and dust movement (4, 5 and 18 December 2022). The rich images and data collected by the EMIRS), the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS), and the Digital Exploration Camera ( EXI) provide valuable insights for scientists and researchers to understand the different weather factors on Mars and their effects on its climate and environment.

This batch includes, for the first time, the Level III corona products of the ultraviolet spectrometer (EMUS), which contain information about the distribution of clouds extending from hydrogen and oxygen atoms surrounding Mars and their escape into space.

With the eighth batch of data, the Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe revealed a large set of 2.9 terabytes of data on the atmosphere of the planet Mars through the Science Data Center.

Since the arrival of the Hope Probe, the Emirates Mars Mission has made significant contributions to the international scientific community, publishing 18 scientific and research papers in prestigious international scientific journals, which support the studies of researchers and scientists around the world, and promote the growth of research conducted by Emirati students, scientists and researchers.

The Hope Probe has also succeeded in achieving historic achievements, as it captured unprecedented observations of the smaller Mars moon "Deimos", which were taken using the three scientific instruments of the probe during its passage to the closest point to the moon at a distance of only about 100 kilometers, which is the closest to a spacecraft since the Viking mission in 1977.