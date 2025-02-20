Abu Dhabi: Following the directives of H. H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region inaugurated the Al Saad residential project in Al Ain city, the project includes 306 new residential units spread over 123 hectares with a total cost of AED 993.7 million

In addition to learning about the external and internal designs, His Highness was given a comprehensive explanation of the project's specifications during the inauguration. All residential villas were built in compliance with the latest international standards and best practices to satisfy the demands of customers in a way that advances social welfare and contributes to the creation of an integrated, modern residential environment that enhances quality of life.

Villas in the Al Saad project, which is overseen by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) in partnership with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, consist of 5 bedrooms in a total area of 505 square meters, built on residential lots of 2,025 square metres each. In addition to residential villas, the project includes integrated community and service facilities, such as three commercial complexes with 18 stores, one mosque and two masjids with a total capacity of 2260 visitors, and 34 parks and community centres (majlis) covering a total area of 674 square meters.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness was accompanied by H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, H.E. Hamad Hareb AlMuhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Eng Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Projects and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Rashid Musabah Al Manai, the Director General of Al Ain municipality.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority commented on the occasion, saying: “The Al Saad residential project embodies the ADHA’s efforts to build integrated residential communities that provide innovative residential choices for residents, in accordance with the highest international standards. This is a significant step forward in advancing the vision and directives of our wise leadership, which prioritise citizens' welfare, stable families, and adequate housing.”

“The project is a significant addition to the extensive portfolio of residential projects the authority is striving to complete across Abu Dhabi[U11] , which reflects our commitment to shaping a sustainable residential system that improves the lives of residents in Al Ain,” His Excellency added.

H.E. Hamad Hareb AlMuhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority stated: “The Al Saad residential project was designed to meet the growing demands of residents, while also supporting the ongoing expansion of Al Ain City. It was thoughtfully created to enhance the citizens’ quality of life by accommodating their needs in terms of space and design. As we go forward, we will continue to focus on integrated communities that provide residents with the necessary services and amenities.”

“More importantly, the authority will allow the beneficiaries to choose their homes, fostering family cohesion and addressing each individual’s needs in accordance with his or her social and family circumstances,” His Excellency added.

Commenting on the inauguration, Eng Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Projects, and Infrastructure said: “By working together with the ADHA, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people we serve. We will continue to provide superior public and community facilities that ensure comfort, follow the most stringent sustainability guidelines, and raise living standards across the Emirate.”

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has contributed, since its establishment in 2012, to providing appropriate government housing for the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It supervised the delivery of residential plots of land and ready-made housing, approved housing loans, and granted exemptions from housing loans, with the total value of these housing benefits reaching more than 162 billion AED and benefiting more than 118,700 male and female citizens.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.

