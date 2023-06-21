Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a delegation from the Hong Kong Ambassadors Club headed by HE Jeffrey Lam, Co-Founder and Director of Hong Kong Ambassadors Club and Member of the Legislative Council and Executive Council of Hong Kong SAR Government; and Patrick Tsang, Founder and Chairman of Tsangs Group and Hong Kong Ambassadors Club. The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation with DEWA and learn about the best global practices and experiences in smart city technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart logistics, big data, robotics, renewable and clean energy, supply chain, and startups. The delegation consisted of 15 entrepreneurs in smart city technologies.

During the meeting, Al Tayer discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Hong Kong, particularly in advanced technologies related to renewable and clean energy, energy storage, smart grids and water. Additionally, they explored opportunities to strengthen economic relations and engage in joint investments across various sectors, including energy, water and infrastructure.

Al Tayer provided the visiting delegation with an overview of DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes to realise the wise leadership’s vision and directives to promote sustainability in all sectors. He highlighted Dubai’s notable achievements in the field of sustainability, solidifying its position as a global hub for a green economy and a model for green transformation, environmental protection, and the increased adoption of clean and renewable energy sources. These achievements are driven by pioneering projects in solar power, green hydrogen, and pumped-storage hydroelectric power plants, among others. They are supported by pioneering plans and strategies such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA has launched numerous green programmes and initiatives, notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) system. It is planned to have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

The Hong Kong Ambassadors Club members commended DEWA’s accomplishments in the energy sector and expressed their interest in participating in projects that promote sustainable development and environmental protection. They discussed the possibility of knowledge exchange and capacity building between the two sides, reinforcing the relationship between Dubai and Hong Kong, and collaborating on initiatives that contribute to a sustainable future.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial htt

ps://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial