Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, and Acting director general of Dubai Municipality, visited the Dubai Integrated Housing Center in Nad Al Sheba, where he reviewed the comprehensive housing services provided to citizens.

During his tour, His Excellency reviewed 54 diverse housing services offered under one roof in collaboration with several key government entities, including the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Municipality, and the Roads and Transport Authority, in addition to private sector partners such as Emirates Islamic Bank and Sobha Realty.

In this context, His Excellency the Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita stated:

"We take pride in having a fully integrated center that provides high-quality housing services, facilitating citizens' journey to secure their homes. This initiative reflects the Dubai Government's commitment to offering a sustainable and comprehensive housing environment that enhances the quality of life for citizens."

For his part, His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, welcomed the visit of His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, emphasizing the importance of joint cooperation between the Establishment and the Dubai Land Department and Dubai Municipality. He said: "This visit reflects the depth of strategic partnerships between our governmental institutions, as we work together to ensure the delivery of the best integrated housing solutions for citizens, enhancing their stability and comfort. We are proud of the center, which stands as a landmark in our journey towards achieving sustainability and innovation in housing services."

Dubai Integrated Housing Center: A Comprehensive Experience Supporting Citizens on Their Housing Journey

The Dubai Integrated Housing Center provides a comprehensive housing experience that includes support and consultations to help citizens choose the best housing options that meet their aspirations. It also offers specialized consultations for designing the homes of the future, covering aspects such as interior design, color selection, and estimating housing costs according to family size and budget.

The center features a construction exhibition presented by Sobha Realty, showcasing housing elements and designs for citizens preparing to build their homes. The center offers a unified platform covering all citizens' needs related to housing, construction, and land services, while adopting innovative solutions and proactive services to streamline transaction completion.

Innovative Services and Smart Technologies to Simplify Housing and Construction Procedures

The center is designed according to the latest global best practices in customer happiness, equipped with advanced smart technologies that enable citizens to complete their transactions easily and without the need for human intervention. The center utilizes smart platforms that allow customers to manage their transactions independently and efficiently, accelerating processes and achieving the highest levels of operational excellence.

Strategic Government Partnerships to Ensure the Delivery of Integrated Housing Solutions

The Dubai Integrated Housing Center serves as a model for strategic partnerships among government entities, incorporating four key institutions that offer a wide range of integrated housing services to citizens. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment provides nine essential services, including the allocation of residential land, land exchange programs, housing construction loans and grants, and standardized housing models, addressing diverse housing needs. Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality offers ten services related to land selection and allocation, map issuance, and annex licensing to simplify planning and construction procedures. The Dubai Land Department provides 24 services, including property data amendments and real estate registration, supporting citizens in easily acquiring their homes. Additionally, the Roads and Transport Authority offers 11 services, such as issuing parking permits for citizens, enhancing the quality of services and ensuring a seamless and integrated housing experience.

Sustainable Investment in Citizen Housing

This project is part of the "Dubai Social Agenda 33" launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which has allocated AED 14.5 billion until 2033 to support citizen housing in the emirate through the development of integrated residential communities contributing to building the neighborhoods of Dubai’s future.

This initiative reflects the commitment of Dubai’s government entities to enhancing institutional integration and developing the housing system in line with the agenda’s goals, ensuring the provision of land and housing loans for every new Emirati family within one year of application.