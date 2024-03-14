Sharjah: On the occasion of Emirati Children's Day, HE Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department in Sharjah, emphasised that celebrating Emirati Children's Day is a testament to the commitment of the UAE, its institutions, society, and individuals to champion children's rights and ensure their well-being. This commitment lays the groundwork for a future led by creative, productive, and visionary leaders.

The CSD director said: “At the Child Safety Department in Sharjah, we reaffirm our dedication to this cause. The complexity of modern child-rearing requires vigilant protection of our children's rights and safety, both online and offline. It involves paying attention to the daily lifestyle patterns that may affect them. This necessitates cooperation between institutions on one hand, and between institutions and parents on the other. It also calls for more initiatives and specialised programs on children's rights and safety. Our goal is to maintain our society as the safe haven it has always been for every individual, to nurture a culture that empowers our youth, and to uphold the excellence of our nation's values and conscious practices.”