The UAE is participating in the exhibition as the ‘Guest of Honour’, with a dedicated pavilion that highlights the nation’s achievements in agriculture.

Dubai, UAE: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), said that the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries share a unified vision to drive cooperation in strengthening sustainable food security in the region. HE underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the region’s shared challenges, supporting the agricultural sector and enhancing local production of strategic crops.

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak was addressing the opening ceremony of the 12th edition of Qatar’s International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ), which commenced yesterday under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Qatari Minister of Municipality. The exhibition will run until February 8th at the Katara Cultural Village in Doha, with the participation of over 29 nations.

The AgriteQ is hosting the United Arab Emirates as the ‘Guest of Honour’ for this year's edition.

HE Dr. Al Dahak said: “The UAE has been invited to the event as the Guest of Honour. This underscores the strong relations between the two nations in the fields of agriculture, food security, and environmental sustainability.”

HE added: “Taking into consideration our common challenges such as water scarcity and limited arable land, regional and international cooperation is key to strengthening sustainable food security and contributing to global efforts to eradicate hunger.

“In the UAE, we consider agriculture as a fundamental pillar for building a sustainable future. We are advancing this sector through our national strategies and empowering farmers with pioneering initiatives such as the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme and the National Agricultural Centre. These programmes also aim to promote home farming, encouraging active participation of all members of society in contributing to sustainable food production.”

Her Excellency said that the UAE’s focus on promoting modern agricultural practices lays down a strong foundation for transforming the global agriculture and food sector. This goes beyond just increasing sustainable food production, as it also plays a crucial role in addressing climate change by promoting agricultural and food systems that are sustainable and eco-friendly.

HE added: “The UAE is open to collaboration with other nations in the region because we share the same challenges and a common destiny. Our ambition is for the UAE and the entire region to serve as a global model where agriculture flourishes as a beacon of sustainability. The Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition is an embodiment of this vision, showcasing innovative agricultural solutions, expertise, and experiences that can help us achieve our shared objectives.”

Her Excellency encouraged the representatives of the participating countries and other attendees to visit the UAE pavilion to gain deeper insights into its agricultural advancements, engage in meaningful discussions, and exchange knowledge.

The UAE pavilion at the 12th edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) offers a diverse range of sections. Among them is the knowledge exchange corner, which showcases the UAE’s agricultural journey, key projects, and major national initiatives. The pavilion includes eight sections representing federal and local entities, highlighting their contributions to the country’s agricultural development. Additionally, the pavilion features a café offering locally produced wheat from Mleiha farms and dairy products from ‘EKTFA’, along with a special exhibition displaying premium products from Emirati farmers, including various crops. .

This year’s edition of the AgriteQ spans 40,000 square metres, the largest edition to date. The event includes specialised markets, such as the Dates Market, Honey Market, Flower Market, and Farmers’ & Fish Market, facilitating direct interaction between producers and consumers.

The event includes conferences and specialised seminars, with key highlights like the Camel Forum and the Biotechnology Forum, alongside panel discussions on the latest agricultural innovations and environmental sustainability. The Exhibition serves as a key platform for expanding agricultural investment, strengthening trade relations, and fostering international cooperation, while also promoting local food production through advanced farming technologies. Additionally, it serves as a hub for experts to exchange knowledge and share best practices in the field.