HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak:

The UAE is committed to enhancing its national efforts to combat climate change and contributing to international initiatives to promote climate action

The UAE congratulates the collective actions of BRICS in addressing the challenges of climate change

DUBAI – Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak took a prominent role at the BRICS High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change in Moscow on August 30th, 2024.

The event comprised of two sessions, the first covering ‘National Efforts to Combat Climate Change and Promote Sustainable Development’, and the second focusing on the ‘Cooperation of the BRICS Countries on Climate Change and Sustainable Development’.

During the first session, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak stated, "Last year, we announced a nationwide pledge to reduce emissions by 40% compared to a business-as-usual scenario by 2030, as outlined in the third edition of the UAE's second Nationally Determined Contributions report. This commitment aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which aims to reduce emissions from a comprehensive economic perspective and establish clear pathways for various sectors to enhance ambition and advance towards a sustainable future."

Her Excellency confirmed that the UAE has invested $50 billion in renewable energy projects across more than 70 countries and plans to invest an additional $50 billion over the next decade.

HE Dr. Al Dahak emphasized the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international collaboration, particularly among BRICS countries, in developing urgent solutions to address and adapt to climate change. HE also underscored the significance of cooperation in carbon markets, as proposed by the BRICS group.

During the second session, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak emphasized that "cooperation in strengthening efforts to confront climate change is an urgent priority. The lack of such cooperation would undermine global efforts to addressing critical challenges, including hunger, poverty, and ill health, and in enhancing access to clean water, energy, and other essential aspects of sustainable development."

HE added, “The UAE is committed to enhancing its national efforts to combat climate change and contributing to international initiatives in promoting climate action. Through various projects and initiatives, the UAE aims to directly contribute to achieving a sustainable future for both its citizens and humanity, as a whole.”

Her Excellency reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to cooperate within the BRICS group on climate change and sustainable development. HE emphasized the UAE's strong commitment to fostering a global movement on this critical issue for future generations.