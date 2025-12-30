HE Al Zeyoudi: “Investing in our relationship with Egypt is crucial for both nations. A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will launch a new era of cooperation and collaboration, bringing mutual benefits and paving the way for increased trade, investment flows, and sustainable economic growth.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, led a high-level government delegation to Egypt as negotiations continue to secure a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations.

HE Al Zeyoudi met with His Excellency Minister Hassan Al-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to review the progress achieved by the two countries' technical teams thus far. Both ministers expressed a strong commitment to further expand and deepen their bilateral economic relations.

The technical teams have been working on various chapters of a future CEPA, focusing on critical points such as product rules of origin, regulations for factories operating in free zones, trade in services, and digital commerce. The meeting marks a significant step towards enhancing economic collaboration between the UAE and Egypt.

In a statement, HE Al Zeyoudi stated, "Investing in our relationship with Egypt is crucial for both nations. A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will launch a new era of cooperation and collaboration, bringing mutual benefits and paving the way for increased trade, investment flows, and sustainable economic growth."

In 2024, non-oil trade between the UAE and Egypt reached approximately US$8.4 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 21% compared to the previous year. The robust trade relationship underscores the importance of the UAE as Egypt's leading trade partner in the GCC region and the wider Arab world. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aims to build on this foundation by further enhancing trade flows, private sector collaboration and investment opportunities across various sectors, particularly agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

The UAE's CEPA program aims to foster stronger economic ties and enhance trade relations with countries worldwide. Through the CEPA program, the UAE is not only expanding its foreign trade but also cementing its position as a leading global trade hub. With 31 CEPAs signed and 14 already in force, the CEPA program reflects the UAE’s commitment to diversifying its economy and has played a crucial role in enhancing the UAE’s access to high-growth markets, contributing significantly to the UAE’s total trade that in 2024 reached an all-time high of US$810 billion.