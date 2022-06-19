Dubai, UAE: Harbor Real Estate has contributed to providing various forms of material and moral support to the ‘Yad Al Khair’ [Hand of Giving] Committee in the Rental Disputes Center (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD) to assist humanitarian cases affected by rental lawsuits and judicial rulings issued by the RDC. The value of the donations provided by the company over the past two years amounted to AED 250,000, in addition to providing coverage for tuition fees and insurance for a distressed family, which embodies the values of tolerance, solidarity and cooperation that are rooted in the Emirati society.

HE Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Director of the RDC, thanked Harbor Real Estate for its contribution, saying: “The RDC, while carrying out its tasks of adjudicating disputants in cases, encounters a number of humanitarian cases that require consideration from an ethical and social perspective. A humane approach is an essential factor in the conflicts present between landlords and tenants.”

Mousa added that there are three underpinning factors to humanitarian situations considered by the RDC:

Individuals going through humanitarian cases must apply to the ‘Yad Al Khair’ committee, which will study their case to provide assistance.

The Judgment Execution Department operating within the RDC that carries out the eviction forwards humanitarian cases to the Yad Al Khair committee, including matters that involve the presence of children, patients, or elderly people. Some humanitarian cases raised by RDC bailiffs are highlighted through reports and submitted to the Yad Al Khair committee for it to consider them if its parameters and standards are eligible for assistance.

Imprisoned defendants qualify for the committee’s humanitarian aspects, and their problems are solved without the need for any paperwork.”

Mousa stressed that though applying the law takes precedence, there are many cases received by RDC that bear humanitarian aspects and that are prioritised over material aspects. He explained that the RDC uses the sums collected from philanthropic donors to help families struggling to pay their rents as part of the centre’s pillars to consider the humanitarian and social conditions of some cases, whose qualification to receive such support would be proven through litigation.

Judge Abdulaziz Anwahi, President of the Yad Al Khair committee at RDC, said: “Many rental lawsuits are associated with humanitarian aspects, and should be taken into account out of empathy. Some of these cases may have been affected by verdicts issued against defendants in rental cases because of their own existing humanitarian conditions. Therefore, the RDC meticulously studies all humanitarian cases it receives, which must be proven by documents, especially for cases excluded from the financial cap. After all the documentation is prepared, it will be presented for approval to the director of the RDC.”

Anwahi stressed that the RDC developed a system to determine all humanitarian cases deserving special care and attention. This includes several criteria, such as filling out the Yad Al Khair committee form to help people in distress and associating it with a report on the humanitarian situation and its observations.

Real estate expert Mohanad Alwadiya, CEO of Harbor Real Estate, said: “This step comes within our strategy and vision for charitable work and our efforts to alleviate low-income resident families, who are facing difficulties paying their rent.”

Alwadiya added: “The charitable and humanitarian work culture is an authentic practice and reflection of individual and societal awareness towards transforming organised, systematic and sustainable charitable work into a comprehensive societal culture. Nothing is impossible in the UAE, and achieving stable relations between landlords and tenants is important for the sustainability of the real estate environment in Dubai. For many years, we have been part of the real estate sector in the UAE that is built on the values ​​of benevolence, tolerance and giving that were laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Alwadiya underlined that these humanitarian initiatives launched by the RDC that support needy individuals and families embody the values of tolerance, solidarity and cooperation inherent in the UAE society, which has given back so much to the country’s economic sector. In less than half a century since the establishment of its union, the UAE has presented a global model to be emulated with the high social and moral contract among its wise leadership, entities, and people.

