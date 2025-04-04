Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a strategic move that underscores its growing role in global industrial development, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has a signed a trilateral agreement with Deutsche Messe and Riyadh exhibition Company to launch the Industrial Transformation Exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Announced on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum 2025 (FMF) in Riyadh, this landmark event will be part of the renowned Hannover Messe network and is set to take place in December 2025.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s ambitious economic diversification plan, which positions Saudi Arabia as a global leader in industrial transformation. The exhibition will serve as a premier platform for global manufacturers, technology innovators and industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge advancements in industrial automation, smart manufacturing and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Saudi Arabia has rapidly emerged as a regional powerhouse in industrial growth and technological innovation. The launch of the Industrial Transformation Exhibition is a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to modernizing its industrial sector and solidifying its position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

As the host country, Saudi Arabia aims to leverage its strategic location, skilled workforce, and government-led industrial politics to attract international manufacturers and technology providers. This initiative will not only boost local production capabilities but also enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness in the global industrial landscape.

By aligning with Hannover Messe, the world’s largest and most influential industrial trade fair, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its ties with leading economies and industrial pioneers. Hannover Messe, which attracts over 200,000 visitors and 7000 exhibitors annually, has been a driving force in industrial transformation since 1947. The event in December is expected to replicate this success, offering a regional gateway for businesses to explore the vast opportunities within the Kingdom.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has made rapid progress in several sectors including manufacturing solutions, industrial automation, smart factories, and sustainable energy solutions. The Kingdom’s industrial transformation is being driven by significant advancements in these areas, supported by government incentives, strategic policies, and a pro-business regulatory environment. The exhibition will allow local and international companies to present their latest innovations, fostering an exchange of expertise and accelerating the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions in the region.

The Saudi government continues to create an attractive environment for industrial investments, offering financial incentives, tax advantages and regulatory support to local and international investors. Hannover Messe will serve as a key platform for highlighting investment opportunities across various industrial domains including advanced manufacturing, mining and mineral processing, renewable energy, industrial sustainability and aerospace, automotive and defense manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to economic diversification through Vision 2030 has resulted in record-breaking industrial investments, with billions of dollars* allocated to modernizing factories and expanding industrial zones.

Hannover Messe will also offer investors direct access to government representatives, industry leaders and business stakeholders, facilitating discussions on partnerships, joint ventures, and funding opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s evolving industrial ecosystem.

As a global event, Hannover Messe will bring together key stakeholders from across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, fostering an environment for meaningful cross-border collaborations.

The Saudi Arabian government aims to use this event as a springboard to strengthen international ties, drive technology transfers and encourage foreign companies to establish local manufacturing bases within the Kingdom through its various* government support initiatives.

The exhibition will also facilitate B2B networking, highlight the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to global audiences, provide avenues for policy discussions on the future of industrial innovation and strengthen economic ties between Saudi Arabia and global manufacturing leaders.

Hannover Messe marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s industrial journey. By collaborating with the event, the Kingdom is reaffirming its commitment to innovation, industrial excellence, and global integration.

This landmark event will attract global industrial leaders, foster technological innovation, and unlock investment potential, further cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in industrial transformation. As the Kingdom continues to embrace advanced manufacturing technologies, the exhibition will serve as a catalyst for long-term industrial growth, innovation, and global collaboration.

With the full backing of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, this initiative is set to drive the Kingdom’s industrial ambitions forward.

As the world embarks on another industrial revolution, Saudi Arabia is ready to lead the way.