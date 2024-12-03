Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, affiliated with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, has successfully conducted talent identification tests for approximately 400 students in Dubai schools on November 20–21, as part of its Student Talent Discovery Program.

Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, stated: "The Student Talent Discovery Program, implemented by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, is a significant initiative aimed at providing schools and institutions with specialized tools for identifying talent and recognizing gifted students. This initiative incorporates best practices in the field, enabling appropriate decisions regarding teaching and training gifted students. It establishes clear indicators for identifying talented students and advancing their development based on the results of Hamdan Talent Rubric. The program aligns with the educational institution’s vision and objectives to harness and nurture talents, support students' abilities and skills, and provide systematic, evidence-based support that meets their needs. This methodology helps gifted students achieve their aspirations and make the most of their talents."

Dr. Al Ghawi further highlighted the center's ambitious goal of identifying 5,000 gifted students by 2030. Since its inception in 2017, the program has assessed over 39,000 students, identifying 2,207 gifted individuals across 122 schools and institutions. These efforts play a pivotal role in cementing the UAE's position as a global leader in talent and innovation.

The Talent Discovery Program caters to students from Grades 4 to 12 in public and private schools across the Emirates. Students can be nominated through two pathways: self-nomination, where students or their parents apply via the foundation's website, or group nomination, facilitated in collaboration with schools and institutions. This comprehensive talent identification system begins with the nomination process and progresses to integrating gifted students into specialized programs designed to nurture and develop their unique abilities.