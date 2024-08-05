During the first half of 2024, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department processed over half a million electronic requests pertaining to courts, prosecutions, notary public, and notarization of transactions throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Specifically, 394,800 requests were processed before courts, 49,821 requests were processed before prosecutions, and 69,487 requests were processed regarding notaries public and documentation transactions.

His Excellency Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that achieving high rates of achievement to complete various judicial and legal processes remotely based on electronic and smart services enhanced by artificial intelligence supports the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop innovative futuristic smart courts that will help the Emirate of Abu Dhabi maintain its competitive edge globally.

According to the Judicial Department's report on the performance of its essential functions in the first half of 2024, 283,802 visual trial sessions were held in criminal and civil cases, and Abu Dhabi courts activated the remote litigation system at a 100% rate. Additionally, criminal courts issued 78,388 rulings, and members of the Public Prosecution issued 22,000 penal orders. The Public Prosecution also recorded 111,501 cases that were resolved.

The statistical report indicated that 11,155 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court, 10,149 cases were registered in the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 1,848 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, with an average completion rate of 98%.

As for judicial services, the semi-annual report showed the completion of 40,254 notary public transactions, 26,593 documentation transactions, and 2,640 transactions related to the digital marriage contract service, which allows all procedures to be completed electronically, with the final marriage contract document being sent immediately upon the completion of the marriage contract by the authorised person and the digital authentication.

At the level of managing alternative solutions for dispute resolution, the number of lawsuits registered before the mediation, reconciliation and family guidance centers reached 12,518 lawsuits, while the number of files completed in mediation and reconciliation recorded 5,968 files, and the total number of disputes disposed of before family guidance reached 7,854 disputes, with 8,446 amicable settlement sessions for family disputes being held.