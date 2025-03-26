Shoppers can bag incredible discounts of up to 95 per cent off on Eid gifts during Dubai’s biggest online shopping weekend that has been extended for four thrilling days from 27 to 30 March

For the first time ever, the Great Online Sale announces an all-new immersive shopping experience this year where shoppers can immerse themselves in a virtual mall, enjoy exclusive additional savings, stand a chance to win AED 100,000, and unlock bonus cash prizes worth up to AED 50,000

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The countdown is over! Dubai’s highly anticipated Great Online Sale returns better and bolder than ever starting tomorrow, 27 March until 30 March, with a not-to-be-missed shopping spree packed with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 95 per cent off. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the citywide sale offers an extended four-day shopping spree this year to give residents and visitors the perfect opportunity to score incredible Eid gifts. For the first time ever, the sale also brings an all-new immersive shopping experience for everyone across the city to digitally explore hundreds of top brands, enjoy additional savings, stand a chance to win an astounding AED 100,000, and unlock bonus cash prizes worth up to AED 50,000 - all from the comfort of their homes.

Access to this immersive shopping experience starting 27 March is exclusively available for users who register via the Great Online Sale website. Shoppers who sign up can unlock additional savings through special discount codes and gain entry into a grand raffle to win a whopping AED 100,000. Plus, bonus cash prizes worth up to AED 50,000 are up for grabs for all those who explore five or more categories of the virtual stores.

The Great Online Sale promises something for everyone, from the perfect Eid gifts to must-have fashion items, the latest tech gadgets, and luxury fragrances. It’s the ultimate chance to shop, save, and splurge on a wide range of categories including fashion, shoes, accessories, jewellery, watches, health and beauty, baby and kids’ essentials, electronics, furniture and décor, multi-brand retailers, and much more.

The Great Online Sale is supported by Key Partner Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For the latest updates and to register for additional discounts and giveaways, visit the or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

