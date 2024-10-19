Dubai – The Ma’ashi platform is being introduced by the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) to redesign services and offer timely and user-friendly digital solutions, while fulfilling the UAE Pension Authority’s strategy to offer customers proactive solutions.

As the GITEX 2024 Exhibition concludes, the GPSSA highlighted its preparedness plan to officially launch the Ma’ashi platform, which is due to go live on 28th of October 2024, where employers, insured individuals, pensions and beneficiaries will be able to access updated and new digital services.

The GPSSA has also introduced the working mechanism of its Generative Artificial Intelligent (AI) Based Chatbot, an interactive service that runs on artificial intelligence, automating customer happiness services that raise the efficiency and speed of services.

Speaking about the platform, Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Government Communications Office (GCO) Director, said: "One of the most important features of the Ma'ashi platform is that it empowers insured individuals to manage their own accounts smoothly and without hassle. They can keep track of their contribution rates, monitor their monthly payments, request statements, track employment years and calculate pension rates or their end-of-service gratuity, alongside other services.”

She added that beneficiaries will be able to proactively plan better on behalf of a pensioner since the platform enables them to calculate pension or end-of-service gratuity, whether they are interested in calculating actual service years or hypothetical ones.

“We expect a major qualitative leap in the mechanism of providing services, follow-ups and completions with the launch of the Ma’ashi platform, and aspire that our 20,000 plus employers, 144,000 plus insured and over 48,000 pensioners and beneficiaries will enjoy the update,” said Dr. Maysa, adding that the platform preserves the rights of users by addressing insurance evasion issues and registration issues, while assisting the insured when and if assigned to other systems in the UAE.

During visits to GPSSA’s pavilion at GITEX, Emirati employees were reminded to keep themselves updated on their obligations and duties upon joining a new entity to preserve their rights. Additionally, UAE-based entities employing GCC nationals are expected to register their GCC employees to the system and ensure they contribute on monthly basis on their behalf.

It is important to note that GPSSA’s services are currently suspended due to the new platform’s preparedness launch. For that reason, the GPSSA has formed work teams who are able to support and assist customers with their inquiries in case any issues may arise.

It is worth noting that one of the most important features of the platform is that it offers stakeholders, including beneficiaries, the effectiveness and easy access to services, speed of completion, tracking transactions, notifications, extracting statements and certificates, providing instant chat features and learning about financial data and years of service, alongside contribution rates, the contributors insurance status based on employment years, entitlement amount based on contribution value, alongside various other privileges.

