Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the 7th board meeting for the year 2024 on Thursday 31st October 2024.

During the meeting, the council members headed by His Excellency discussed the transformation projects, governance framework and strategy plan for 2024-2026, were highlighted, alongside taking appropriate decisions on other topics on the agenda.

It is worth noting that as of September 2024, GPSSA’s statistics indicate that the number of contributors registered with the GPSSA have increased to 143,531 compared to 117,553 for the same period last year. The number of registered entities/employers increased from 11,190 last year to 18,864 as of September 2024.

Additionally, the number of pensioners for the same month reached 20,795 compared to 19,644 in September 2023, and the number of beneficiaries reached 8,339 in comparison to 8,164 for the same period last year.

The value of insurance expenses in September of this year amounted to Dh475,331,076.28 compared to Dh411,635,654.69 for the same month last year.

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae