Abu Dhabi: AED 794,520,346.03 worth pension payments have been disbursed to 48,335 pensioners and beneficiaries on Friday 26th July 2024, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

In comparison to July of last year, this July witnessed an increase of 1,364 pensioners and beneficiaries, with an additional amount of AED 83,196,561 worth pension payments. July 2023 records show that AED 711,323,785.25 was disbursed to 46,835 pensioners and beneficiaries.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to eligible customers (pensioners and beneficiaries) whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and in accordance to the pension law by which they are subject to.

