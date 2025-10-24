Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman has showcased four smart financial projects that are transforming the way individuals and businesses engage with government services. Launched through the AjmanPay platform during GITEX Global 2025, these initiatives include the Advanced Individual Prepaid Card, the Silver Corporate Prepaid Card, the “Get it Done Now and Pay Later” service, and the local “Jaywan” card-based electronic payment solution. They aim to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services while promoting cashless government transactions and financial inclusion.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, highlighted that these projects have strengthened customer experience, operational efficiency, and the overall performance of financial services. “These initiatives demonstrate Ajman’s commitment to innovation, smart financial governance, and a knowledge-based economy, providing practical solutions that meet the evolving needs of our community,” he said.

The Department also honoured strategic partners for their contributions to advancing financial development and institutional excellence.

Commemorative shields were presented to the Ministry of Finance, Department of Digital Ajman, Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, Municipality and Planning Department, Department of Economic Development, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and MBME Group. Al Ali noted that this recognition reinforces future collaboration to build an integrated, intelligent financial ecosystem in the Emirate.

Over the five days of the exhibition, the Department demonstrated digital programmes and solutions leveraging cloud services and automation of financial processes. These initiatives received wide attention, showing how technology-driven projects can positively impact citizens, businesses, and government operations alike.

By integrating these innovative solutions, the Department is advancing its vision for a modern, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem. The projects not only improve service delivery but also support Ajman’s sustainable development, helping the Emirate maintain its position as a leading hub for financial innovation in the UAE.

The success of these initiatives illustrates the tangible benefits of combining technology, strategic partnerships, and customer-focused solutions, setting a benchmark for future smart financial services across the region.