Sharjah/ UAE Chambers: H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), expressed his pride and warmly welcomed the Chamber’s hosting of the first UAE-Morocco Business Council.

The meeting was attended by H.E Ahmed Al Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, and H.E Chakib Alj, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), as well as representatives from the UAE Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy, and Council members from both sides.

In his remarks, H.E Al Owais stated that holding the first session of the UAE-Moroccan Business Council in the emirate of Sharjah marks a new milestone in the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, which continue to grow rapidly across all sectors.

He pointed to the concrete and promising opportunities the Council will offer to businesses and investment institutions, thanks to the comprehensive support of the Federation of UAE Chambers, CGEM, and the relevant ministries, government agencies, and institutions of both countries.

“The UAE boasts proven expertise and offers distinctive advantages and multiple investment opportunities, which undoubtedly create further cooperation and investment prospects between the two countries,” Al Owais added.

H.E Al Owais affirmed that the UAE-Moroccan Business Council meetings will lay the foundation for a new phase of future joint efforts within the business community, particularly as the Council includes a select group of leading business owners, investors, and representatives of major commercial and economic companies from both brotherly nations.

For his part, Chakib Alj emphasized that the creation of this Council is part of a joint initiative between CGEM and the Federation of UAE Chambers.

He underlined the substantial potential for strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in key sectors such as tourism, infrastructure, agri-food industry, renewable energy, finance, and advanced technologies.

Alj also welcomed the growing number of Moroccan companies choosing the UAE as a business hub for their activities and operations, as well as the significant increase in Emirati investments in Morocco, reflecting the dynamism of bilateral economic relations.

The UAE-Moroccan Business Council is co-chaired, on the Emirati side, by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, and on the Moroccan side by Anas Guennoun, Vice-President of the CGEM's International Affairs Committee.

Following a review of the Council's future mechanisms and action plan, both sides highlighted the importance of continuing collaboration between the UAE private sector and its Moroccan counterpart.

They also emphasized the need to take further steps and initiatives to strengthen the relationship between institutions and companies in both countries.

