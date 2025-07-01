The initiative embodies the UAE’s dedication to the culture of volunteer work and sustainable development.

H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi:

The UAE remains committed to supporting humanitarian causes around the world.

This programme reflects the leadership’s vision to empower a generation capable of making a positive impact, both locally and internationally.

Osaka, Japan – The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) has launched the ‘Youth Social Missions Programme’, a new initiative that embodies the UAE’s commitment to championing volunteer work and sustainable development, designed to prepare young Emiratis to join the country’s social missions around the world, including humanitarian, developmental, and cultural taskforces.

The programme aims to develop a skilled national workforce through training workshops geared towards fostering social responsibility among Emirati youth, in line with the ‘Community and Values’ pillar of the National Youth Agenda 2031.

Launched from Japan, this ambitious programme seeks to empower young Emiratis to represent their country in missions that are a national priority, as well as to instil a deep-rooted culture of volunteer work and social responsibility, reflecting the UAE’s authentic values. Participants in the programme can look forward to developing specialised skills through dedicated training courses, which enables them to engage effectively in the field and make a tangible impact.

Moreover, the programme serves to reinforce global crisis response efforts, and contributes towards achieving the sustainable development goals and enhancing the UAE’s cultural exchange and constructive soft power on the international stage through active youth participation.

Making an impact

His Excellency Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said: “The UAE has consistently strived to champion humanitarian causes, embodying the vision of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in the people of the UAE the values of generosity and solidarity with global communities during crises. This unwavering commitment to humanitarian work has positioned the UAE as one of the most impactful nations in providing aid to communities in need, offering medical and food support, and establishing development projects across the globe.”

“Launching the ‘Youth Social Missions Programme’ marks a significant step forward towards reinforcing the UAE’s critical role in supporting volunteer work and humanitarian aid,” H.E. Al Nuaimi added. “Engaging our youth in these noble efforts enhances their role as influential global forces for change and community support. They are a fundamental driving force behind the National Youth Agenda 2031, which aims for them to be active contributors to society, upholding Emirati values and principles, and serving as true ambassadors for relief work aimed at overcoming humanitarian and social challenges.”

“This programme truly reflects our leadership’s aspirations to cultivate an inspiring young generation, capable of making a positive impact in their communities and around the world for the betterment of humanity as a whole,” H.E. concluded.

Active roles in a changing world

The ‘Youth Social Missions Programme’ is designed to empower Emirati youth to undertake impactful roles across international humanitarian, developmental, and cultural spheres. The ‘Humanitarian Missions’ component will focus on delivering urgent aid to disaster and crisis-affected regions, including food, medical supplies, psychological support, and participation in relief efforts.

Meanwhile, ‘Developmental Missions’ will concentrate on implementing sustainable projects to enhance quality of life, such as school construction, educational support, and enhancing living conditions, alongside participation in environmental initiatives like afforestation, beach clean-ups, and addressing climate change impacts.

Lastly, ‘Cultural Missions’ aim to foster cultural exchange and showcase Emirati identity by organising events, educational programmes, and initiatives that promote understanding and communication among diverse cultures.

Benefits and opportunities

Over the next five years, the programme targets young individuals aged 21 to 35 who have a passion for humanitarian work, a desire to infuse values of solidarity and social responsibility, and a keen interest in raising awareness to support communities in need and participate in international relief missions. It enables participants to acquire a deep understanding of global issues and humanitarian needs, fostering greater international cooperation and tolerance.

Furthermore, the programme provides opportunities for the youth to develop effective communication, leadership, and time management skills, boosting their self-confidence and adaptability to diverse and evolving work environments. This, in effect, enhances their ability to navigate challenging circumstances, and contribute to making a positive social impact through development projects and humanitarian causes.

The ‘Youth Social Missions Programme’ offers a range of unique benefits, including granting participants the prestigious title of ‘Humanitarian Work Ambassadors’ and contributing to the creation of media content documenting their experiences. It will also facilitate partnerships with specialised international organisations in humanitarian and community work. Participants will receive accredited certificates and have access to genuine opportunities to engage in fieldwork, in coordination with partner entities.

The programme includes workshops, field visits, meetings and discussions with experts in humanitarian work, and practical training, as well as research and studies aimed at preparing the youth for effective participation in international humanitarian missions, opening new horizons for them to join volunteer and relief work efforts. It will also feature global forums to celebrate young Emiratis’ contributions towards humanitarian work, in addition to involving them in national and regional field missions to support communities in crisis situations.