Abu Dhabi – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a new guide outlining the criteria to determine natural persons subject to the Corporate Tax Law, that came into effect on 1 June 2023.

The guide provides a comprehensive and simplified explanation and instructions for natural persons realising income in the UAE, enabling them to determine whether they are subject to Corporate Tax.

The FTA urged all concerned natural persons (individuals) realising income in the UAE, or conducting business – wholly or partly – in the UAE, to refer to the new guide, to familiarise themselves with the Corporate Tax Law, implementing decisions, and other relevant materials available on the FTA’s website:

https://tax.gov.ae//Datafolder/Files/Guides/CT/Taxation%20of%20natural%20persons%20-%2025%2011%202023.pdf

The FTA emphasised the importance of reading the guide in its entirety to gain a clear understanding of its comprehensive content and definitions outlined in the guide. The guide includes a range of practical examples that explain how the Corporate Tax Law applies to natural persons conducting business in the UAE whether they are resident or non-resident for Corporate Tax purposes.

The guide clarifies that a natural person must register for Corporate Tax purposes and obtain a Tax Registration Number if his total Turnover exceeds AED 1 million within a Gregorian calendar year as from calendar year 2024.

According to the guide, non-resident natural persons are subject to Corporate Tax in case where they have a permanent establishment in the UAE with a total Turnover of the permanent establishment exceeding AED 1 million within a Gregorian calendar year as from calendar year 2024.

About Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae