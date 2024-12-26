Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation’s (FDF) ‘Positive Parenting’ platform achieved remarkable engagement from community members in the second half of 2024. During the period, the platform reached and supported more than 41,000 users by providing them access to more than 207 informative scientific materials.

The platform seeks to build a positive and secure relationship between parents and their adolescent children, fostering healthy and balanced development. Furthermore, it equips teenagers with vital support required during their pivotal phase of growth and educates parents on positive guidance and behaviour management techniques to navigate the challenges posed by today’s fast-evolving world.

The platform features various sections, such as 'Adolescent Changes', ‘Comprehending Adolescent Behaviour and Development’, ‘Adolescents, Family, and Society’, ‘Religious Education and National Identity’, ‘Adolescents in Educational Settings’, ‘The Digital World and Teenagers’ Well-being’ and ‘Mental and Physical Well-being.’

By highlighting the developmental traits and physical changes experienced by adolescents, the platform offers actionable insights for parents to address these phases effectively. It presents more than 207 learning and awareness materials in various formats, including video, audio and written content. In addition, it offers tailored parenting programs designed to enhance critical knowledge and skills required to support children

Fostering Skills and Knowledge

Through its ‘Effective Parenting Skills Development’ program, the Foundation continues to improve the skills, knowledge, and approach of parents and caregivers in recognising and managing age-specific behaviours of their children. Additionally, the platform offers a range of specialised services that emphasise the development of effective parenting techniques for young children, the role of men in positive parenting, and adolescent parenting skills.