Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – On the Occasion of International Overdose Awareness Day Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said: “In line with the UAE’s holistic national vision to advance public health and strengthen community prevention, and in harmony with Abu Dhabi’s priorities to foster a cohesive, safe and resilient society, the Family Care Authority (FCA) reaffirms its unwavering commitment on International Overdose Awareness Day.

We place families at the heart of prevention and recovery, ensuring the well-being, safety and stability of every community member. We champion early intervention and comprehensive mental health services, delivering family-centred approaches to prevention and recovery. At FCA, we recognise that recovery and resilience begin with empowered families, ensuring every individual receives care rooted in family strength.

To achieve these goals, the FCA provides a comprehensive and integrated range of addiction recovery services, including family and psychological counselling, social empowerment programmes and personalised care plans. These efforts are further strengthened by pioneering initiatives such as the ‘Halfway Houses’ programme and the Aftercare Service, all of which are built on international best practices and thoughtfully tailored to the cultural fabric of our community. We remain committed to working hand in hand with our esteemed partners to strengthen our community, ensuring that every individual and every family receives the care and support they deserve.

By advancing integrated care pathways and empowering families to play a pivotal role in the recovery journey, we safeguard lives and reinforce the cohesion of Abu Dhabi’s social fabric.”