Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The month of Ramadan gives family, friends and communities the chance to connect and enjoy a range of experiences and activities across Dubai. Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment highlighted that a number of malls across the city have extended their timings to welcome residents and visitors alike and to keep the Ramadan festivities going for longer hours into the night. Those fasting as well as those who are not, can enjoy late hours at multiple go-to shopping locations for Ramadan, which will also continue till Eid time in Dubai.

Here is the list of malls with extended timings during the holy month of Ramadan:

Mall of the Emirates: from 10AM to 1AM, Monday to Sunday

The Dubai Mall:

Retail shops: 10AM to 1AM on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 10AM to 2AM Monday to Thursday

Restaurants and food courts: 10AM to 2AM every day

Waterfront promenade restaurants: 10AM to 1AM every day

City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif:

Mall timings: 10AM to 1AM every day

Restaurants and cafes: 10AM to 2AM every day

Dubai Festival City Mall:

Retail shops: 10AM to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday

Restaurants and cafes: 10AM to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, 10AM to 1AM Thursday to Saturday

Dubai Hills Mall:

Retail Shops: 10AM to midnight everyday

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10AM to 1AM everyday

Mercato: 10:00AM until 11:00PM for the month of Ramadan.Some outlets may open until 2:00AM

Al Seef and Al Khawaneej Walk:

Retail Shops: Weekdays 10AM to 12AM, Weekends 10 am to 1AM

Restaurant & Cafes: Weekdays 10AM to 12AM, Weekends 10AM to 1AM

City Walk:

Retail Shops: Sunday to Saturday 10AM to 12AM

Restaurant & Cafes: Sunday to Saturday 10AM to 1AM

La Mer:

Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10AM to 11PM, Friday to Saturday 10AM to 12AM

Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10AM to 12AM, Friday to Saturday 10AM to 1AM

The Beach:

Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10AM to 11AM, Friday to Saturday 10AM to 12AM

Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10AM to 12AM, Friday to Saturday 10AM to 1AM

For more information, visit @StyledByDubai and @CelebrateDubai on social media and www.RamadaninDubai.com.

-Ends-

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae