Dubai: Experts participating in the session titled ‘What Will Drive Future Growth and What Will Not’, held as part of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, organised by UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum, emphasised that advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will drive economic recovery over the next five years. With global growth anticipated to slow to 3%, the participants highlighted the importance of joint efforts to discover innovations, policies and business models that can create a sustainable, positive impact on the economy.

The session featured Marion Laboure, Managing Director and Macro Strategist at Deutsche Bank, France; Jay Lee, Clark Distinguished Professor, Director, Industrial Artificial Intelligence Center at University of Maryland, USA; Stacey Vanek Smith, Senior Story Editor at Bloomberg Audio, Bloomberg Media, USA; and Sir Andrew Steer, Distinguished Professor of Practice at London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom. The session was moderated by Maya Hojeij, Business News Anchor at Asharq News, UAE.

The discussions underscored the vital role of AI in promoting economic growth, highlighting that the world is currently experiencing a renewed and more inspiring phase driven by rapid technological advancements. They emphasised that AI infrastructure is essential for enabling key sectors such as energy, medicine, and healthcare to achieve transformative improvements in performance and productivity.

During discussions on sustainability, speakers highlighted that AI applications are already contributing to environmental protection by identifying endangered species, supporting the development of new synthetic proteins, and analysing land-use patterns to optimise natural resource management. The participants also stressed the importance of embracing the transformative change brought about by AI with openness, wisdom, and courage. They view this shift as an opportunity to foster innovative ideas that can lead to better outcomes and more ambitious expectations for the future.

The session highlighted the prevailing global economic uncertainty, fueled by political and economic volatility, particularly the shifting policy landscape in the United States. Consequently, many nations are strengthening their economic alliances to mitigate these risks. The discussion underscored that investments in AI and technology will remain pivotal in shaping the global economic landscape. It also advocated for a re-evaluation of global development strategies and an increased focus on environmental initiatives to reduce pollution.

The concurrent organisation of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity meetings, a first of its kind, reflects the importance of this international platform in providing open dialogue and global cooperation on issues that are closely related to the lives and futures of communities.