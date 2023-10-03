Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced package deals, offers, and a full calendar of events for residents and tourists to enjoy this holiday season.

Visitors can enjoy special experiences in dining, adventure, and retail on offer this Diwali. The World Trade Centre Mall will spice up the retail experience with a Diwali shopping festival and traditional Punjabi masti, Rajasthani dances, Bhangra and Bollywood dancing. Adventure seekers can get their adrenaline pumping with Circuit X adventure parks offering 50 percent off entry across its Skate, Splash, Ropes and BMX parks. Visitors can then unwind with a Diwali dinner hosted by the Olive Tree Restaurant, Aloft Al Ain Hotel, and Ramsa restaurant in Erth Hotel.

Travellers spending their Diwali holiday in Abu Dhabi can enjoy exclusive packages and offers. EaseMyTrip’s Limited Edition offer with three nights includes a half-day city tour and a desert safari experience. Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel offer a buy-one-get-one-free package on a four-night stay in Abu Dhabi and on tickets to various attractions. Aaryan Leisure offers a package for a seven-night stay in Abu Dhabi covering hotel accommodations and attractions.

Arijit Singh, King of Bollywood Playback, will provide the perfect end to the Diwali holiday season with a live performance at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on 18 November. Whether you’re a culture enthusiast, a food connoisseur, an adrenaline seeker, or a music lover, there is something for everyone to do in Abu Dhabi.

For more information on events and concerts please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/diwali

For more information about winter in Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/winter-india

To know more about upcoming events in Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/events

